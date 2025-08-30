Jwan Yosef Turns a Pair of Briefs Into a Full-Blown Crisis

Hold onto your hydration, gays—Jwan Yosef is here, shirtless, sweaty, and serving in every conceivable sense.

The 40-year-old Swedish-Syrian conceptual artist is proving that you can have both brains and briefs in CDLP’s new Autumn Essentials campaign, and yes, he’s absolutely giving Calvin Klein boys a reason to re-evaluate their contracts. It’s high art meets high heat, and Yosef is the medium—and the message.

If you haven’t seen the shots yet (how?), Yosef is flaunting his sculpted frame and cool confidence in CDLP’s Lyocell Y-Brief. And it’s not just a thirst trap—it’s a thirst solution. In one particularly unholy moment, he’s attempting to drink from a water bottle, shirtless, hips cocked, like the concept of modesty was something he accidentally left in the dryer.

Take a sip!

No, really. Hydrate.

And for those of you craving a little more fabric with your fantasies, don’t worry: Yosef slips into CDLP’s purple boxer trunks like a man who’s here to prove that coverage can still be an event. Modesty has its privileges, after all.

But this campaign is more than just tight cuts and tight abs—though let’s be honest, that would’ve been enough. Yosef is serving “Blue Steel” with genuine “Zoolander” vibes, walking the razor-fine line between model and art installation. He’s not just posing—he’s performing. Or maybe he’s just existing and we’re the ones doing the performing (our emotions, our dignity, etc.).

Yosef himself posted more of the steamy shoot, because yes, he’s generous. And no, we’re not worthy.

As CDLP’s co-founder and creative director Christian Larson told Fault Magazine, “Jwan represents everything CDLP stands for – artistry, integrity, and a quiet strength that feels both personal and universal.”

That sound you hear? Every queer man nodding emphatically while zooming in.

The campaign includes a handful of cheeky (and occasionally cheek-baring) videos shot on Sweden’s picturesque Gotland island, just in case you needed your softcore served with scenic fjords. One clip shows Yosef shirtless, trying to pump a flat bike tire in cotton woven boxer shorts. Plot? Unclear. Intent? Loud and clear.

Sold.

Another features Yosef flashing his taut abs in a breezy cotton tee while clambering up a rocky cliff. Is he hiking? Escaping something? Ascending metaphorically? We don’t know, but we do know this:

Purchased.

Now, with CDLP’s latest drop behind him (and very little else on), Yosef is pivoting back to his first love: art. His upcoming book Intimacies is set to spotlight two decades of his work, including homoerotic pieces that promise to be as gag-worthy as his latest modeling gig.

“This book and project was made in the spirit of accumulating works of mine from the past 15 years, within the theme of Intimacy and Touch,” Yosef wrote. “It’s been truly a collaborative journey and I can’t wait to share this with you all.”

Also worth noting: Yosef is proudly gay, having previously been married to Ricky Martin, with whom he shares children. It adds another beautiful layer to his work—where queerness isn’t just shown, it’s lived and loved.

A quiet strength, a bulging brief, and a vulnerable brushstroke—Jwan Yosef is the whole gallery.

And baby, we’d like a season pass.

Source: Fault Magazine