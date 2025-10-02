Kit Connor Is Having A Moustache Moment at Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week is a spectacle. Models strut, designers flex, and the world watches. But this year, the real show-stealer was Heartstopper’s own Kit Connor—who managed to turn Parisian chic into an art form. If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to see a heartthrob go from teen crush to full-on fashion icon, you need look no further than the Dior SS26 show, where Connor—moustache in tow—debuted a new, more refined look on the front row.

Moustache Moments and Parisian Chic

Connor’s appearance at the Dior show was the perfect intersection of trendy and surprising. Gone was the fresh-faced, wide-eyed Nick Nelson from Heartstopper—in his place was a man with a carefully cultivated look. His new moustache—imagine if Freddie Mercury and a French artist had a love child—caught fans completely off guard. The buzz online was immediate, with fans storming social media to express their excitement. British Vogue even posted an Instagram video from the show, and the comments were an absolute riot. Everyone was talking about it. And no, we weren’t just all swooning at the new facial hair (although, let’s be real, the moustache definitely had something to do with that).

British Vogue, being the ever-savvy tastemaker, summed it up perfectly: “Where @Jonathan.Anderson goes, the internet boyfriends follow.” In other words, if Jonathan Anderson shows up, the internet does what it does best—freaks out. And yes, Kit Connor was very much in that boyfriend category. He was joined on the front row by other stars like Jonathan Bailey and BTS’s Jimin, effortlessly slipping into the fashion crowd like he was born for the spotlight. Because, well, he kind of was.

Connor was dressed to kill in a white knitted jumper with red specks—minimalist, yes, but it oozed chic. Paired with grey tailored trousers, he was the picture of understated elegance. He wasn’t there just as an actor; he was there as a person with taste, and he knew it.

Heartstopper Forever: Steamy Surprises Ahead

While Kit Connor’s fashion debut was a showstopper, his other recent update—on the Heartstopper front—has fans absolutely losing it. During a chat with Louis Partridge for VMan back in June, Connor let slip that the upcoming Heartstopper Forever film (the series’ feature-length conclusion) has wrapped production. Fans have been counting the days, and this teaser just made the wait even harder.

Connor, who returns as the lovable Nick Nelson, also serves as an executive producer on the project. The details of the plot remain under wraps, but the biggest takeaway from his tease was the promise of a “steamy” scene. A steamy scene? In Heartstopper? You heard it here first, folks.

In a playful exchange with Partridge, Connor couldn’t resist the cheeky banter: “We shot quite a steamy scene yesterday. So again, throwing myself on the ground in a different way.” The actor’s self-awareness and humor were on full display, but it wasn’t just the joke that had fans talking. No, it was the subtle hint at what’s to come between Nick and Charlie (Joe Locke), particularly as they navigate their university years. Expect the tension to rise as the characters evolve—and judging by this behind-the-scenes tidbit, it looks like the chemistry is about to go next level.

Fashion, Acting, and Everything In Between

Kit Connor’s multi-faceted career—fashion icon, heartthrob, producer, and soon-to-be steamy scene star—feels like a snapshot of modern masculinity. He’s the kind of guy who can rock a casual look at Paris Fashion Week, then turn around and tease fans about a “steamy” rugby-inspired scene. The versatility is part of what makes him so endearing. There’s no single box to put him in—he can be the perfect combination of rugged (hello, rugby) and refined (again, hello, moustache).

He recently gave an interview where he quipped about how he’s always “throwing himself on the ground.” Whether it’s rugby training or shooting action scenes as a US Navy SEAL, Connor’s dedication to his craft is clear. But here’s the real kicker: he’s also not afraid to laugh at himself. And that is, perhaps, the most fashionable thing of all.

As for the Heartstopper film, there’s no doubt that fans are eager to see how Nick’s journey unfolds, particularly as he steps into new chapters of his life. One thing’s for sure: with the buzz around Kit Connor’s Paris Fashion Week debut, and with a steamy tease hanging in the air, it’s safe to say this is just the beginning.

So, yes, Kit Connor may have officially joined the ranks of “internet boyfriends.” But in reality, it’s more like Paris Fashion Week and the internet are now his playground. Consider us all on the edge of our seats, waiting for whatever he does next.

