Lee Pace: What’s Next for the Actor Who Does It All?

Right now, no one is quite as unstoppable as Lee Pace. In just a few months, he’s gone from the cold, calculating emperor of Foundation to a potentially wicked addition to Practical Magic 2. Whether you know him for his chilling portrayal of Brother Day or his ethereal charm, Lee continues to captivate with characters you can’t help but adore—even when they’re a bit villainous. And yes, Practical Magic 2 is bringing back some beloved witchy faces.

Practical Magic 2: More Magic, More Magic, And More Lee Pace

The highly anticipated Practical Magic sequel has fans buzzing, and it’s about to get a major upgrade. The original, starring Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman as the spell-casting sisters Sally and Gillian Owens, has long been a queer cult classic. If you haven’t seen it, we’ll just say it involves love spells, family curses, and some of the best aunt-ly love we’ve ever witnessed (hello, Stockard Channing and Diane Wiest).

The sequel, which is set to arrive on September 18, 2026, is bringing back the original Practical Magic cast, and they’re adding some new, very exciting faces—including Lee Pace! At this point, the magical powers of the Owens sisters might just be needed to keep up with the star power that’s about to descend on the screen.

While Lee’s role remains under wraps, we can guess that he’s going to add an intriguing spark to whatever supernatural chaos is brewing. It looks like this sequel is positioning itself as the witchy hit of the decade. The only downside? Evan Rachel Wood, who played the character of Kylie Owens in the original, confirmed on Instagram that she won’t be returning. Sigh. But fret not, the world of magic has room for all kinds of enchantments.

Foundation Season 3: Brother Day’s “Lebowski Era”

Meanwhile, for those who are more about galaxies and clones than witches and love spells, Lee Pace is back in Foundation for its third season, currently streaming on Apple TV+. And, let’s just say, this season’s iteration of Brother Day is not the ruthless, power-hungry ruler of past seasons. Nope. This time, we’re meeting a Brother Day who’s experiencing a bit of a rebranding. He’s like the emperor who went on a soul-searching retreat in Bali, found enlightenment, and decided he’d rather hang out in a pleasure garden with zoo animals than execute anyone.

In a refreshingly mellow twist, Pace’s new version of Brother Day is all about comfort—and it’s not just the sarong. Lee Pace described his character’s costume as “comfortable” in a new interview with Decider, and, honestly, it sounds like he’s living his best life. Gone are the days of sitting on the throne, giving orders to execute enemies; this Brother Day is here to, well, vibe. Instead of power suits, he’s sporting robes, a sarong, and a whole lotta zen.

But even in his laid-back era, this clone of the original Cleon I remains clever, intuitive, and yes, a bit damaged. Pace’s description of the character is rich with nuance, calling this version of Brother Day “disillusioned” and “deeply damaged”—yet still deeply human. It’s a version of the character that’s dealing with the end of everything, but instead of plunging the galaxy into further chaos, he’s… petting a ferret. Yes, you read that right.

What’s Next for Lee Pace?

Whether it’s channeling his inner emperor in a galactic empire or joining the world of magic with a character that’s bound to capture our hearts, Lee Pace continues to showcase his range, talent, and irresistible charm. What’s next for this star? Well, if his track record is any indication, we can probably expect more complex, nuanced performances that make us swoon—and maybe a few more animals to add to the mix.

Oh, and a little more personal facts: Lee Pace, who is openly gay, is happily married to Matthew Foley, and he confirmed the news in a 2022 interview with GQ Hype. After years of keeping their relationship relatively private, Lee shared that they’ve been together for quite a while, and it’s clear from his words that he’s deeply grateful for their partnership. It’s another example of how Lee navigates his life with a blend of privacy and authenticity—something that fans, especially in the LGBTQ+ community, deeply appreciate.

So, whether you’re a Practical Magic purist or a Foundation fan, Lee Pace has something for everyone. With the sequel to Practical Magic on the horizon and Foundation heating up in Season 3, Pace’s career is hitting new heights—one ferret-filled pleasure garden at a time.

