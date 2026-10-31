Lily Allen Is Coming for Your Bedroom With Her New Sex Toy Collection

Lily Allen is taking her West End Girl era somewhere a little more intimate, and by intimate, we mean straight into the bedroom. The singer has teamed up with sex toy retailer Lovehoney for a pleasure-packed collection inspired by her latest album. Apparently, making music isn’t the only way Lily wants to get people hot and bothered.

And yes, there’s a butt plug involved. Obviously.

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From Pussy Palace to Your Pleasure Palace

The collaboration features an assortment of toys, including the Heart Duo clitoral suction and licking simulator, Womanizer Enhance, Peach Clit Stimulator, Lovehoney Pleasure Trip Wand, and an Enjoy Advent Calendar. But the real star of the collection might be the white-and-blue polka-dot butt plug inspired by West End Girl.

Measuring three inches in insertable length and 4.5 inches in circumference, the toy comes with three speeds and seven patterns, building from a gentle hum to a toe-curling finish. It’s also USB rechargeable, offering up to 60 minutes of playtime on a full charge.

Consider this your invitation to make your playlist a little more interactive.

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Lily Allen Knows Her Way Around a Butt Plug

This collaboration didn’t exactly come out of nowhere. Remember when Allen released a flash drive shaped like a butt plug as a cheeky nod to her song Pussy Palace? The track included references to sex toys, butt plugs, and the rather questionable discoveries made inside someone’s home.

There was just one tiny issue: the novelty flash drive was designed for storage, not actual internal use. So, naturally, why not create something that really can go there?

Enter the Lovehoney collaboration, turning a cheeky piece of album-related merchandise into an actual pleasure product. Allen also shared that sex toys helped her better understand her body and communicate what she wants in relationships.

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For Allen, pleasure is about confidence, exploration, and knowing what works for you.

And honestly, if West End Girl has taught us anything, it’s that Lily Allen isn’t afraid to get personal. Now she’s making sure your bedroom gets the same treatment.