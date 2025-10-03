Lukas Gage Reveals He Got STIs—And What It Taught Him

Lukas Gage, known for his roles in Euphoria and You, has always been open about his personal life, but recently, he’s gotten even more candid about something that resonates deeply with the LGBTQ+ community: sexual health. In a recent interview with the New York Post, the 30-year-old actor revealed the time he was diagnosed with not one, but two STIs from a partner he thought was faithful. As a gay man, Gage’s experience speaks to broader conversations about trust, health, and honesty in queer relationships.

“I thought I was in a monogamous relationship, and it was a double whammy,” Gage recalls. “It wasn’t that I was opposed to having a non-monogamous relationship, it was just not talked about.”

For Gage, the diagnosis came as a shock. He’d been diligent about getting regular STI checkups when he was single, but once in a committed relationship, he let his guard down. That is, until symptoms appeared, and he had to confront his partner. The truth hit him hard when he went to the doctor.

“He was very much sticking to the lie, until I went to the doctor, who laughed at me as soon as I pulled down my pants and said, ‘That’s an STD,’” Gage shared.

Two treatable infections later, Gage had a moment of realization: his health couldn’t be taken for granted, no matter the relationship status. This experience prompted a shift in how he approached his sexual health moving forward.

“Since then, even regardless of the status of the relationship, I’ve been consistent with the three-month rule,” Gage says. For him, this means regular STI checkups, no matter who he’s seeing—because taking responsibility for your health is something no relationship can excuse.

PrEP: A Tool, Not a License to Be Reckless

In the same interview, Gage spoke candidly about his use of PrEP (Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis), a daily medication that helps prevent HIV transmission. He’s quick to dispel the misconception that taking PrEP means you’re being reckless with your sex life.

“The misconception with PrEP is if you take it, that means you’re reckless with yourself, with your sex life, and it’s a free-for-all,” Gage explains. “I think it’s just the opposite. I think it’s being cautious and careful and feeling like I have ownership.”

For Gage, PrEP is a proactive tool—one that allows him to feel empowered and secure in his sexual health, while also protecting his partners. He’s now using his platform to educate others on the importance of HIV prevention and sexual health.

“I’m excited to partner with Gilead to share my story and talk about sexual health and prevention as part of my self-care,” Gage shared in an Instagram post. “It’s incredibly important to have open conversations about HIV prevention.”

As a gay man, Gage understands firsthand the nuances of navigating sexual health within the LGBTQ+ community. His message? Be proactive, be informed, and don’t let stigma stand in the way of your well-being.

Trust, Lies, and Health: The Complicated Dynamics in Gay Relationships

While Gage’s own experience with STIs was painful, it also shed light on the complexities of trust and honesty within relationships. In the gay community, it’s not uncommon for individuals to make assumptions about their partner’s sexual health, especially when they’re in a monogamous relationship. But Gage highlights a problem: not enough people are asking the tough questions.

“No one’s perfect. People make mistakes,” Gage admits. “I’ve been the person who was the cheater too. The most important thing to do would be to be honest about it and be forthcoming.”

His words underscore a critical point: being honest about your sexual health isn’t just for your own protection—it’s a responsibility to your partner as well. Gage’s message is simple but vital: don’t wait for a wake-up call. If you have doubts or suspicions, it’s better to ask, even if it feels uncomfortable.

A 2017 study found that gay and bisexual men accounted for 66% of new HIV diagnoses in the U.S., with a significant portion of those infections occurring within long-term relationships. This underscores Gage’s point: trust is important, but it’s no excuse for neglecting to have the necessary conversations about health and HIV prevention.

Changing the Narrative Around Sexual Health

In his conversation about sexual health, Gage isn’t just talking about his personal experience. He’s amplifying a message that can save lives: regular testing, open conversations, and proactive health measures like PrEP are not just nice-to-haves—they’re essential.

“Talk openly, end the stigma, and help protect yourself and others,” Gage urges. “Speak with your healthcare provider about HIV prevention options.”

By sharing his experience, Gage is helping to dismantle the stigma around sexual health discussions, particularly within the gay community, where these topics can sometimes feel taboo. His openness encourages others to take charge of their sexual health and have honest conversations, no matter how uncomfortable they might seem.

Lukas Gage’s memoir, I Wrote This For Attention, drops on October 14, 2025, and from what we’ve seen, it promises to be as candid and engaging as his conversation about HIV, STIs, and accountability. As the conversation around sexual health continues to evolve, Gage’s voice is one of empowerment, reminding us all that our health is our responsibility, and it starts with honesty and action.

