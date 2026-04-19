Madonna Drops ‘Confessions II’ on iHeartRadio. All for the Gays!

You can head over to iHeartRadio to listen to Madonna’s I Feel So Free NOW!!! We downloaded the iHeart App and have been enjoying it all weekend. You can go directly to the PRIDE Radio station website here.

Madonna has officially confirmed what we’ve all been dying to hear: Confessions on a Dancefloor is getting a sequel. Confessions II will be dropping on July 3, 2026, and it’s about to take us back to the dancefloor in ways only the Queen of Pop can. After years of anticipation and teasing, this new album marks her return to the euphoric world of dance, spirituality, and unapologetic freedom.

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A Sequel to One of Madonna’s Best Albums

Let’s face it, the original Confessions on a Dancefloor (2005) remains one of Madonna’s finest records, filled with smash hits like Sorry and the ABBA-sampling Hung Up. It’s a club anthem masterpiece, and the anticipation for a follow-up has been building since 2023. Fans were already buzzing when she wiped her Instagram grid and changed her bio to a lyric from Hung Up: “Time goes by so slowly.” We knew something was coming, but we didn’t know it was going to be this epic.

First Taste: “I Feel So Free”

On Wednesday, Madonna gave us our first official taste of Confessions II with a 60-second teaser for the opening track, I Feel So Free. The track, set to a pulsating synth bassline, interpolates a line from her classic Into the Groove: “Out here on the dance floor, I feel so free.” If that’s not an invitation to lose yourself on the dancefloor, we don’t know what is.

The Dance Floor as a Ritualistic Space

In a recent press release, Madonna reflected on the deeper meaning behind her new music. “People think that dance music is superficial, but they’ve got it all wrong,” she said. “The dance floor is not just a place, it’s a threshold: A ritualistic space where movement replaces language.” If there’s anyone who knows how to elevate a night out into something spiritual, it’s Madonna.

The album’s philosophy is rooted in movement, vulnerability, and community. “To rave is an art,” Madonna added. “It’s about pushing your limits and connecting to a community of like-minded people.” We always knew her music had a way of connecting us all, but now she’s taking it to a whole new level—one where dance is a form of self-expression and healing.

Stuart Price Reunited

Madonna isn’t going it alone on this journey. She’s once again teamed up with British producer Stuart Price, who helped create Confessions on a Dancefloor in the first place. They famously recorded the original album in the loft of Price’s London home, with Madonna even carving her name into the rafters during down time (because, of course). Now, after a reunion for the Celebration tour in 2023, the two are back in the studio, this time at Price’s new studio in west London. Madonna teased their latest sessions on social media, saying, “These past few months have been medicine for my SOUL.”

Family, Healing, and Artistic Growth

Confessions II is more than just an album—it’s a deeply personal project for Madonna. As she shared in a recent post, her children were even involved in the recording process, adding a special family touch to the creation of this album. For someone who’s been through so much in the past few years—including surviving a life-threatening sepsis infection in 2023 and the loss of her brother Christopher in 2024—this record is a chance for her to reflect on her resilience and growth. Expect Confessions II to be filled with both emotional depth and the infectious energy we all crave.

Music Video Tease and Coachella Rumors

The hype for Confessions II hit a fever pitch in March when reports surfaced that Madonna filmed her “most X-rated music video to date” in a secret location in the UK. Whatever’s going down in this video, it’s sure to be controversial and boundary-pushing—just like everything she does. Posters for the album have already begun popping up around the globe, further ramping up anticipation.

But that’s not all. There’s a rumor that Madonna will make a surprise appearance during Sabrina Carpenter’s set at Coachella’s second weekend this Friday. While nothing is confirmed, fans are already losing their minds over the possibility.

With Confessions II now officially announced, the wait is almost over. From Stuart Price’s production magic to the deeply spiritual themes of the album, this sequel is shaping up to be another landmark moment in Madonna’s career. We’ve got less than three months to go before we get our hands (and hips) on it. So, what are you most excited about? A return to the dancefloor? A deeper dive into her personal journey? Or maybe just the chance to rave with the Queen once again?

Let us know your thoughts—and while you’re at it, tell us: What’s your all-time favorite Madonna song? Like a Prayer? Vogue? Hung Up? We want to hear it all!

Source: BBC