Marco Berger’s films are often like an extended knock on the door—inviting viewers into a world where male desire simmers beneath the surface, just waiting to explode. The Argentinian director is known for exploring the blurry lines between gay and straight in his works, and his latest film, The Astronaut Lovers, continues this tradition with a mix of comedy and emotional depth. The film follows Pedro, a gay man who connects with his cousin’s straight-seeming friend, Maxi. What begins as a lie to win back an ex-girlfriend soon evolves into a real and complex bond between the two men.

Berger has always been drawn to exploring the “in-between” spaces of sexuality. As he puts it, “Why do we have to choose a label?” His films test the societal boundaries that insist on rigid sexual identities, offering a more fluid, human exploration of attraction. It’s not just about storytelling—it’s about challenging norms.

But The Astronaut Lovers isn’t just about subverting expectations—it’s a romantic comedy, a genre rarely seen in queer cinema. “Comedy has a way of easing tension and allowing us to say things we might not dare to say otherwise,” says Berger. In a world where queer love stories often take a backseat to tragedy or drama, this film is a playful yet political statement about love that’s both tender and rebellious.

Growing up gay in Buenos Aires, Berger often felt like an outsider, which influenced his work. “I never had a boyfriend in high school… everything that happened for them never happened to me,” he reflects. It’s this sense of exclusion that shapes his characters, who constantly grapple with unspoken feelings and the societal pressures of heteronormativity.

Despite his success, Berger faces industry hurdles, from producers reluctant to finance queer films to budget limitations. His latest film was made with just $200,000—a fraction of what some straight filmmakers get. But Berger isn’t concerned with labels. “I never thought of my career as making queer films; I thought of myself as making films,” he says. And why not? Just as no one questions Quentin Tarantino or Tim Burton about making “straight” films, Berger refuses to be confined to any one category.

In an industry where queer films are often pigeonholed, Berger’s refusal to be labeled as just a “gay filmmaker” stands out. It’s a reflection of his broader belief that art shouldn’t be bound by stereotypes. He wants to tell universal stories about love, identity, and human connection, regardless of sexual orientation. His films—rich in emotion, tension, and humor—speak to the complexities of love in a way that transcends identity politics.

The themes in Berger’s work resonate far beyond the LGBTQ+ community. By presenting stories that challenge rigid labels, he invites everyone to question their assumptions about desire, masculinity, and relationships. The Astronaut Lovers might be a queer rom-com, but its heart is undeniably universal—showing that the experience of love, no matter who it’s with, is messy, complicated, and beautiful in all its forms. And that’s something worth celebrating.

His filmmaking process often hinges on what he calls “homoerotic tension woven into everyday situations,” something that comes directly from his own experiences growing up gay in a heteronormative society. It’s why moments of love and desire in his films are often portrayed as unexpected and raw, forcing characters to confront emotions they may not have the words—or courage—to express. And while his characters often live in worlds charged with masculinity, what makes them compelling is their vulnerability, revealing that desire doesn’t always fit neatly into societal molds.

Ultimately, The Astronaut Lovers reflects Berger’s desire to carve out space for authentic queer expression in a landscape that is still very much dominated by heteronormative ideals. He’s not just making films for a niche audience—he’s making them for anyone who’s ever experienced the complexities of love, the tension between who you are and who society expects you to be. The film captures those small moments that are both painfully awkward and infinitely precious—the moments where love might just bloom in the most unexpected places.

For Berger, cinema is a space for this kind of exploration. It’s about stripping away the expectations placed on both men and women and giving room for the complexities of desire to unfold. The Astronaut Lovers might be just one chapter in his prolific career, but it stands as a testament to Berger’s belief that love—whether straight, gay, or somewhere in between—deserves to be told with humor, warmth, and honesty. In a world that often tries to make us choose, his films remind us that it’s okay to live in the spaces where the lines are blurred.

