‘Ugly Betty’s’ Mark Indelicato is Married!

Somebody cue the wedding bells because Mark Indelicato is officially off the market! The Ugly Betty and Hacks star married his partner, David Watson, on October 10, and the ceremony came with a very special officiant: none other than his Hacks co-star Jean Smart. Honestly, when your TV boss can also marry you in real life, you know the casting department understood the assignment.

Jean Smart Made It Official

Smart, who played the legendary comedian Deborah Vance on Hacks from 2021 to 2026, traded her on-screen boss duties for wedding officiant responsibilities as Indelicato and Watson exchanged vows.

Jean Smart officiates her ‘Hacks’ co-star Mark Indelicato’s wedding. 🎥: Hannah Einbinder https://t.co/5W6GtVOm20 — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) October 11, 2026

In a video shared by Hannah Einbender and Johnny Sibilly, Smart asked the groom:

“Do you, Mark Anthony Indelicato, take David Joel Watson to be your lawfully wedded husband, to have and to hold, from this day forward, in sickness, in health, for richer, for poorer, as long as you both shall live?”

After Indelicato answered yes, Smart officially pronounced the pair husband and husband, with the crowd getting a front-row seat to the adorable moment. If Deborah Vance were watching, we’d like to think she’d have a perfectly timed one-liner ready.

READ: LOOK: Johnny Sibilly Knows What He’s Doing in Flirty & Bootylicious Thirst Traps

The ‘Hacks’ Family Showed Up

Naturally, this wasn’t just a wedding. It was practically a Hacks reunion! Guests included co-creator and co-star Paul W. Downs, Hannah Einbinder, Johnny Sibilly, Meg Stalter, and Poppy Liu.

Downs shared a group photo celebrating the newlyweds and their TV family, giving fans a glimpse of the cast celebrating together outside the workplace. After five seasons of watching these actors bring us comedy gold, seeing them show up for one another in real life is a lovely bonus.

And for longtime fans, Indelicato’s wedding is also a sweet milestone for the actor who played Justin Suarez, Betty’s fashion-loving nephew, on Ugly Betty from 2006 to 2010. We’ve watched him grow up on our screens, and now he’s entering a whole new chapter.

Justin Suarez from Ugly Betty was a groundbreaking TV depiction of a young Latino gay boy coming into his own. in this 2021 interview, Mark Indelicato reflects on how playing the character impacted his real-life coming out journey ❤️ happy national coming out day! https://t.co/mwKOVKYbiY — Con Todo (@contodonetflix) October 11, 2023

From Hinge to Happily Ever After

The best part? Indelicato and Watson reportedly met on Hinge. So the next time someone tells you dating apps are hopeless, perhaps remind them that a swipe can lead to a husband. You never know who might be waiting on the other side of that profile.

Congratulations to Mark Indelicato and David Watson! May married life bring them plenty of love, laughter, and a little less drama than a Hacks writers’ room.