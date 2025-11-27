Matt Rogers’ Tight White Briefs Are Your Early Holiday Gift

If you thought the gay community’s thirst for Matt Rogers had reached its peak, think again. The star—who recently confirmed his romance with Below Deck’s Fraser Olender at BravoCon 2025—just dropped a spicy early holiday gift for his fans. Over on Instagram, Rogers posted a black-and-white photo of himself looking effortlessly sultry, wearing nothing but tight white briefs and an open, slightly rumpled shirt. And let me tell you: The Gays. Are. Ferocious.

Thirst Is a 24/7 Job

While Rogers has definitely given his followers a glimpse of skin before (the man is no stranger to turning up the heat on social media), this particular post sent everyone into a frenzy. Whether it was the perfect blend of muscle, mystery, and that signature “I woke up like this” look, or the sheer audacity of his pose—fans flooded the comments section, leaving a trail of fire emojis, gasps, and some, well, let’s just say, very enthusiastic declarations of love.

The Art of the Smolder

Rogers, always knowing how to keep us on our toes, served the kind of post that left us questioning if the real holiday cheer was in the air, or just, well, him. With his signature buzzed head and piercing gaze, it’s almost as if he’s staring directly into our souls (and simultaneously into the depths of our fantasies). The shirt? Unbuttoned just enough to tease, the briefs hugging just tight enough to ensure we’ll never look at our own underwear the same way again.

The internet, of course, went wild—in the best way possible. Comments ranged from “Can’t even breathe, I’m zooming in on this like it’s the most important thing I’ve ever done” to “Is it too early for Christmas? ‘Cause this gift came just in time!” 🎄, with a few cheeky ones thrown in like, “This is giving all the big brother vibes… and we’re loving every second of it!” because, let’s be real, we all felt that.

Matt Rogers: A Gift That Keeps on Giving

Rogers, who first made waves with his memorable appearances on RuPaul’s Drag Race and through his hilarious podcast Las Culturistas alongside his co-host Bowen Yang, has always had a knack for serving looks—and not just with his witty commentary. But this latest post is on a whole new level of provocative. He’s really out here letting us know that, just like a good holiday season, he’ll keep giving, and giving, and giving.

The Briefs That Broke the Internet

So, let’s be real: Matt Rogers knows how to make an entrance—especially when it’s in those signature white briefs. He’s the gift that keeps on giving, and for this gay community, that’s more than enough to keep us coming back for more.