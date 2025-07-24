Mescal and O’Connor Play the Tune of a Timeless Romance

There’s something about the harmony between Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor that’s not just musical—it’s electric. In their newO’Connor film The History of Sound, the pair explores the delicate, stirring story of two men whose bond blossoms through music, a relationship that leaves an indelible mark on both their lives. If you’re looking for an emotional rollercoaster set to a historical backdrop, this film might just be the anthem your heart’s been waiting for.

The Love Story That Resonates

Released on July 24, Mubi unveiled the first trailer for The History of Sound, starring the critically acclaimed Mescal and O’Connor. The plot takes place in the 1910s, where Mescal’s character, Lionel Werthing, and O’Connor’s David White meet at the Boston Conservatory, both young men deeply immersed in the world of music. Their bond over folk songs forms the tender thread of their relationship, which weaves through history, heartache, and, inevitably, the horrors of World War I.

The trailer is achingly beautiful: we see O’Connor’s David singing in class, Mescal’s Lionel with his quiet intensity, and moments that speak volumes without a word. The two aren’t just navigating their love for music—they’re navigating the pulse of their growing connection. But life, as it often does, throws a wrench into their romance. As war beckons, David is drafted, sending him to Europe, while Lionel, left to piece together the fragments of their fleeting but powerful relationship, drifts through Europe and the decades, finding success, new loves, and of course, the ever-present memory of his time with David.

A Chemistry That Rings True

Anyone familiar with the work of Mescal and O’Connor will know the level of depth they bring to their roles. Off-screen, their bond is just as palpable. In fact, when Mescal spoke about their dynamic at the Cannes press conference in May, he emphasized how easy it was to build chemistry with O’Connor: “We’ve known each other for about five years and we were definitely friendly so that foundation of safety and play was there, but that relationship really deepened in the three or four weeks we were filming.”

Their rapport, which Mescal describes as “light and boyish and nonsensical at times,” is more than just banter. It’s an authentic connection that spills over into their performances. The film, after all, is about the intimate spaces shared between two people who are both looking for something—whether it’s solace, love, or understanding. Mescal further praises O’Connor as “one of the easiest persons” to build chemistry with on set, and watching their scenes together, it’s clear that the comfort between them only adds weight to the emotional core of the story.

Folk Music, War, and A Timeless Connection

As the film unfolds, Lionel and David embark on a poignant journey in 1920, traveling through Maine’s isolated forests and islands, collecting folk songs to preserve for future generations. Music, it seems, is not just the soundtrack of their lives; it’s the glue that holds their relationship together despite the years and miles that separate them. Mescal’s Lionel, much like the music they collect, finds himself drifting, finding new loves and building a life of success. Yet, it’s the fleeting time with David that constantly pulls him back, a haunting reminder of a bond that, while brief, was transformative.

In his interview at Cannes, Mescal hinted at the reflective nature of his character’s journey: “Lionel drifts through Europe in his twenties and thirties… yet he is constantly drawn back to memories of his brief time with David, trying to understand the impact of their relationship.” The film doesn’t just explore their romance—it’s about the unspoken impact that first love, first connection, can have on a person. How it shapes their future, even when it seems like life has moved on.

A Film for Us All

At its heart, The History of Sound is about more than just two men in love during a tumultuous time. It’s about the bonds we form, the music that moves us, and how some connections stay with us long after the final note fades. It’s about love in its purest, most transformative form—and how that love echoes, like the sound of a song, for the rest of our lives.

The film, which had its world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, is slated for release in theaters on September 12. It promises to be a beautifully haunting exploration of love, loss, and the sounds that define us.

So, grab your tissues (trust us, you’ll need them) and get ready for a cinematic experience that hits all the right notes. The History of Sound isn’t just a love story—it’s an anthem for anyone who’s ever loved deeply, even when time and circumstance seemed to play against them.

This isn’t your standard historical drama. It’s got music, passion, and the kind of chemistry that makes you believe in soulmates—whether you’re in a ballroom or just sharing a moment in a small Boston conservatory in 1917. If this doesn’t stir your heart, we’ll have to check your pulse.

