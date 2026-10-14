Miami Vice ’85 Is Bringing Back ’80s Heat, and We’re Already Sweating

Miami, baby, we have a situation! The first-look pictures from Miami Vice ’85 are here, featuring Austin Butler and Michael B. Jordan looking like they just walked out of an ’80s fever dream, and suddenly, we’re very interested in police work. The hair, the leather, the suits, the smoldering stares? Somebody turn up the air-conditioning because this crime drama is already making us sweat.

Two Hotties, One Iconic Crime-Fighting Duo

Michael B. Jordan will play Ricardo “Rico” Tubbs, the detective originally portrayed by Philip Michael Thomas in the classic NBC series. Jamie Foxx later took on the role in the 2006 film adaptation.

Meanwhile, Austin Butler steps into the very stylish shoes of James “Sonny” Crockett, the character made famous by Don Johnson in the original series and played by Colin Farrell in the 2006 movie.

And if the first-look images are anything to go by, these two are ready to make Miami dangerous again. Jordan sports a beard and an ’80s-inspired leather coat, while Butler rocks a vintage-style suit that practically screams expensive trouble.

We’re talking undercover assignments, questionable decisions, and enough leading-man energy to make us forget what these detectives are investigating in the first place.

Miami Vice Is Bringing Back the Glamour and the Chaos

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, Miami Vice ’85 takes inspiration from the pilot and first season of the original series, which ran from 1984 to 1989. Expect a deep dive into the glamour, danger, and moral chaos of 1980s Miami, complete with high-speed chases, high collars, and criminals who apparently have excellent taste in fashion.

Of course, the appeal isn’t just about two ridiculously handsome men wearing expensive clothes. The original Miami Vicehelped define a particular vision of stylish television crime drama, blending flashy aesthetics with the darker realities of undercover policing. Kosinski’s new take looks ready to revisit that world for a new generation.

And the cast doesn’t stop with our leading men. Danny Ramirez has also been spotted filming alongside Butler, while Dominic Sessa has joined the project.

🌴| Austin Butler, Danny Ramirez and Dominic Sessa on set of ‘Miami Vice ‘85’ https://t.co/F9oJp3ZmU5 — Miami Vice ‘85 Crave (@MiamiViceCrave) October 14, 2026

Save the Date, Gays

Currently in production, Miami Vice ’85 is scheduled to hit theaters on May 19, 2028.

That’s still a little while away, which means we’ll have plenty of time to examine every new picture, dissect every outfit, and pretend we’re watching exclusively for the plot.

Will this reboot become the next great crime classic? We’ll have to wait and see. But if Butler and Jordan keep serving looks like these, getting us to buy a movie ticket won’t exactly be an undercover operation.