Michael B. Jordan To Join OnlyFans

Another male celebrity is joining OnlyFans.

It looks like OnlyFans is becoming the place to be for celebrities. When it comes to male celebs, the stream of new accounts keeps on pouring. From drag race stars like Milk or Shea Couleé to reality stars like Mark Jansen to musicians like Tyler Posey, Swae Lee, and Mario. And now, another actor has joined their ranks.

Creed and Just Mercy star Michael B. Jordan has announced plans to join OnlyFans. The 2020’s Sexiest Man Alive recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and shared that he’s creating the account to share pictures of his mustache. He’ll then use the proceeds to support small businesses.

“I never had time to actually sit in one place and grow my facial hair where I didn’t have to get it groomed, or manicured, or anything like that. So, during quarantine, I just wanted to see how much hair I could actually grow,” he told Kimmel. “His name is Murphy. We call him Murph for short. Got an OnlyFans coming soon — eating fruit, all types of crazy stuff, it’s going to get wild.”

He then added, “I’m actually going to start [an OnlyFans account,] but like all the proceeds I want to go towards a barber school because during the quarantine, you know, there’s been so many businesses and schools that shut down.”

For the most part, we’re not surprised by this announcement. At least, in the fact that Michael B. Jordan’s content won’t be NSFW. Most likely, the content will be focused more on his mustache than his body. While many celebrities have created OnlyFans accounts in the past year, not many upload adult content. Some use the site to promote their art or work, some use the site as a space for fans to receive exclusive content like Q&As. And while some celebrities post thirst trap pictures or videos, adult content never seems to be on the menu.

But with Michael B. Jordan using his body to support good causes in the past, perhaps fans have something to hope for? Or, maybe not. We’ll see.