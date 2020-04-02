MNEK’s Singing The Social Distance Mood We’re All Feeling!

“Yeah, you should stay your ass indoors!” Go ‘head, MNEK! Sing what we’re all feelin’!

While we’re all locked up in our homes, we might be worried about finding a way to pass the time and entertainment to help with that. For British singer MNEK, creating music and entertaining videos is his way of passing time and solving our entertainment problem.

Like many other performers and artists, MNEK has found a way to create art while being stuck at home. But while the other artists have stuck to sing-a-longs and covers, MNEK has created new coronavirus-themed music in his time of extra rest.

“I’m bored, so damn bored,” he sang in his first clip during social distancing.

“I was supposed to be doing some vocal production today but self isolation so here ya go,” he wrote to caption the post.

But that’s not all, he then went on to create not one, not two, but five more videos. And we’re sure there will be more to come! We can’t wait to see them.

But wait a minute, who is MNEK? Well, MNEK is a singer/songwriter who has worked with many notable artists. MNEK has helped create many hits for artists like BTS, Beyoncé, Madonna, Dua Lipa, Christina Aguilera, and more. He then went on to release his first solo album in 2018. From there, he has worked to support LGBTQ artists with his own songwriting boot camp and worked as a vocal coach on RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K.

But again, MNEK has always aspired to create his own music and not just support the music of others. On top of that, he has carried a persona of fun and wit both on tv and on social media. And while we’re all sittin’ up in our rooms, we’re thankful for him.