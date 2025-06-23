‘Neighbours’ Is Ending—But Not Before One Last Wild Gay Love Triangle

If you thought Ramsay Street had run out of surprises, think again. After nearly 40 years of soap opera highs, lows, and improbably timed amnesia, Neighbours has dropped its first-ever gay love triangle—and it’s serving tension, tenderness, and a whole lot of tight yoga pants.

At the centre of this queer shake-up is Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson), still grieving the death of his husband David Tanaka (Takaya Honda). Just when it seemed Aaron might take a well-earned break from romance, in strut two exes: Rhett Norman and Colton Keys, both still very much interested—and very much not into sharing. At least, not at first.

In true Neighbours fashion, their reunion doesn’t simmer quietly. It explodes—on a yoga mat. Aaron invites both men to a class meant for inner peace, but instead, it becomes an unofficial romantic showdown. Poses turn into posturing, and the competitive energy is thicker than a protein shake. Viewers watched, amused and aroused, as push-ups and peacocking turned into the gayest fitness class in Aussie TV history.

And rather than choose between the two men, Aaron makes the kind of decision that belongs in the Queer Hall of Fame: he dates both. With the nudging of his friend and lesbian icon Nicolette Stone (Hannah Monson), he gives dual-dating a go. Because when life hands you a second (and third) chance at love, you don’t monogamously fumble the bag.

What makes this story sing isn’t just the love triangle—it’s the tone. This isn’t a token rainbow sticker slapped onto the final season. It’s confidently queer storytelling that leans into fun, flirtation, and emotional complexity without treating queerness like a plot device.

Liam Maguire, who plays Rhett, told Yahoo Lifestyle:

“Reading the scripts I kept finding myself laughing and that felt like the most progressive thing about the storyline, that it’s so confidently queer while being able to be funny and playful because all the characters are entirely comfortable with who they are.”

Jakob Ambrose (Colton) echoed the same joy:

“We were going to be given the chance to portray queer characters in a really fun, messy, playful, honest way. It’s not so reverent and polite.”

And that’s the secret sauce: the mess. It’s not forced or sanitised—it’s real. As Ambrose further put it:

“I think it’s important that all our colours are seen on screen – the happy family, but also the messiness it sometimes takes to get there. Working with Liam and competing in a way has been the best way to be forced to step it up.”

Fans have taken the bait—and the internet is lit up with opinionated cries of #TeamRhett, #TeamColton, and the much louder, very queer middle finger to binary choices: #TeamThrouple. One Instagram user said what we’re all thinking:

“The series is ending. Go out in style and let him choose both.”

Unfortunately, that ending is approaching fast. After a long and dramatic run, Neighbours is set to wrap this December. The announcement hit back in February, and fans have been bracing themselves for the final fade-out ever since. Still, this storyline feels like a fitting final act: bold, fun, a little chaotic, and fabulously gay.

It’s not just about who Aaron picks. It’s about letting queer stories take up space in the sunlight, not just in coded side plots or tragic arcs. It’s about showing LGBTQIA+ people not just as symbols, but as full, funny, flawed humans—doing yoga, navigating grief, and maybe dating their exes again.

And if this is the end of Ramsay Street, let it go out doing the most Neighbours thing possible: stirring the pot, breaking ground, and giving us one last gay gasp to remember it by.

