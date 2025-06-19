Why New York City Is the Ultimate Queer Destination This June

Every June, New York City transforms into a vibrant tapestry of color, community, and celebration. As the birthplace of the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement, the city doesn’t merely celebrate Pride – it lives it. From iconic landmarks to cutting-edge queer culture, NYC becomes an electrifying stage for joy, remembrance, resistance, and revolution. Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a returning traveler, there’s truly no better time to experience the city than during Pride season.

Begin your journey in the West Village, where LGBTQ+ history is etched into every brick and cobblestone. The Stonewall Inn – designated a national monument in 2016 – stands as a powerful symbol of resilience. It was here, in the summer of 1969, that trans women, drag queens, and queer people of color led an uprising against police brutality and sparked a global movement for equality. Today, the Stonewall Inn remains a cornerstone of queer history and a vital gathering space for the community.

And just steps away, Christopher Park and the surrounding streets come alive with spontaneous performances, passionate protests, and joyful celebrations throughout the month. Don’t be surprised to stumble upon a surprise drag show or a moving rally amplifying voices for justice and equality.

But Pride in New York is more than a single march or parade – it’s a full season of events. From the world-renowned NYC Pride March to more intimate and inclusive gatherings like Trans Day of Action, Youth Pride, and Family Movie Night, the city offers something for everyone. Meanwhile, PrideFest turns lower Manhattan into a bustling celebration of food, music, art, and activism.

New York’s LGBTQ+ spirit is felt citywide, thanks in large part to Heritage of Pride, the nonprofit behind the city’s official Pride events. Their mission extends far beyond celebration. With a focus on education, advocacy, and visibility, they work year-round to build a future free of discrimination and ensure that all voices in the LGBTQ+ community are seen and heard. Through marches, festivals, panels, and cultural programming, they create space for protest, joy, and progress in equal measure.

This year’s New York City Pride Events include:

It’s Giving Brunch: NYC Pride Drag Brunch Fundraiser

June 21, 11:00 a.m. | Stella 34 Trattoria

Kick off Pride in style at the legendary Macy’s Herald Square with “It’s Giving Brunch,” a dazzling drag brunch fundraiser featuring some of NYC’s fiercest performers, including 2025 Grand Marshal Marti Gould Cummings. Expect show-stopping drag numbers, fabulous raffle prizes, and a fierce commitment to giving back to the LGBTQ+ community.

Rise Up, Live Proud!

June 26, 12:00 p.m. | RiseNY (160 West 45th Street)

Join us on June 26 at 12 p.m. for “Rise Up, Live Proud!,” a rooftop celebration of music, resilience, and community support. Perched above 45th Street on RiseNY’s iconic torch balcony, this high-energy event features performances from Broadway legend Anthony Rapp, Grand Marshal Marti Gould Cummings, and more. Plus, enter our raffle for a chance to win exclusive prizes – all proceeds support Heritage of Pride’s mission to keep NYC Pride free and accessible for everyone.

HERITAGE: The Official NYC Pride Party

June 27, 3:00 p.m. | Duggal Greenhouse (Brooklyn Navy Yard)

NYC Pride Weekend begins with “HERITAGE,” the official launch party held at Brooklyn’s stunning Duggal Greenhouse. This unforgettable night of dance and purpose pays homage to the trailblazers of the LGBTQ+ movement while spotlighting a global lineup of house and progressive artists including Giolì & Assia, Chris Luno, Dim Kelly, and Kim Anh. Come for the music, stay for the movement, and celebrate what it means to dance in honor of our collective legacy.

Youth Pride

June 28, 12:00 p.m. | South Street Seaport Museum – Pier 16 & The Seaport – Pier 17

Youth Pride is a vibrant, block-party-style celebration that creates a welcoming space for LGBTQ+ youth, their families, and allies. This free event offers everything from carnival games and musical performances to queer-affirming resources, snacks, and community support. With a powerful opening “Rise Up Rally to Protect Trans Youth,” co-led by Grand Marshal Trans formative Schools, this gathering sends a bold message: our youth are worth celebrating, protecting, and uplifting.

Grandstand Experience

June 29, 10:30 a.m. | General William Jenkins Worth Monument

This year’s Pride theme, “Rise Up: Pride in Protest,” commemorates the spirit of the very first Pride March in 1970. Experience it in style with NYC Pride’s Grandstand Experience – a premium, ticketed viewing area offering stadium-style seating, complimentary food and drinks, private restrooms, and exclusive live entertainment. Celebrate in comfort and solidarity as you cheer on marching contingents, Grand Marshals, activists, and more.

NYC Pride March

June 29, 11:00 a.m. | Starting at 26th St & 5th Ave, Dispersing at 15th St & 7th Ave

The heart of Pride beats strongest at the NYC Pride March, a global symbol of LGBTQ+ resistance and unity. What began as a demonstration in honor of the 1969 Stonewall Riots now draws millions each year. In 2025, we “Rise Up” once again, marching proudly with community members, change-makers, and allies to celebrate our identities, advocate for justice, and honor those who came before us.

NYC PrideFest

June 29, 11:00 a.m. | Greenwich Village

PrideFest returns to the streets of Manhattan with a vibrant street fair that celebrates LGBTQ+ pride through music, food, and fun. This free, all-day event brings together local artisans, nonprofits, entertainers, and community members for a joyous experience filled with live performances on the StageFest platform. Come shop, eat, connect, and celebrate diversity in the heart of the city.

Gay & Sober Cruise

June 29, 7:30 p.m. | The Piers at Hudson River Park

Close out Pride Sunday with the Gay & Sober Cruise – an alcohol-free, high-energy dance party on the Hudson River. Open to LGBTQ+ folks in recovery and allies alike, this sunset cruise features breathtaking views of Manhattan and the Statue of Liberty, a special guest DJ, delicious food, and a celebration of sober joy and community. Ages 18+ welcome. Complimentary bag check included.

Fever: Dreams – The Official NYC Pride Afters

June 30, 3:00 a.m. | Polygon (Brooklyn)

Welcome to “Fever: Dreams,” the official after-hours party of NYC Pride 2025, and the celebration’s most immersive experience yet. Marking its epic fifth anniversary, this multi-room event features three distinct soundscapes:

“Daydreams” on the open-air patio with house and disco from DJs Alexis Tucci and TaylorMade “Wet Dreams” inside with pulsing circuit beats by Las Bibas From Vizcaya and Gary Newton “Fantasies” in the primal Tribal Room with techno, trap, and tribal house from Dangerous Rose , Waly Verdun , and Damian Domingo



Let go. Get lost. Dance into dawn.

CircuiTea

June 30, 2:00 p.m. | Club Lambda (Brooklyn)

Presented by Antonio Cedeno Events, “CircuiTea” is the official circuit tea dance of NYC Pride 2025, and it’s anything but ordinary. Join us Monday, June 30 at Club Lambda in Brooklyn for a seven-hour fusion of outdoor and indoor energy, packed with pulsating beats and serious Pride vibes. Featuring an all-star DJ lineup including David Alvhar, Jay Alexander, and Geovanni Pacheco, this is how you wrap up Pride with style, stamina, and spirit.

Where to Stay

Crowne Plaza HY36

Across New York City, hotels proudly roll out the rainbow carpet for Pride season with exclusive packages, rooftop drag brunches, and thoughtfully curated programming that celebrates and supports the LGBTQ+ community. Trendy stays like The LINE NYC, The Standard High Line, and Moxy Times Square fully embrace the spirit of Pride with stylish flair and inclusive hospitality. However, one standout option I would personally recommend is Crowne Plaza HY36.

Ideally situated in Hudson Yards and just a short walk from the NYC Pride March route, as well as the bustling neighborhoods of Hell’s Kitchen and Chelsea, Crowne Plaza HY36 is offering its exclusive “Stay With Pride” package throughout the month of June, which includes:

Two complimentary drink vouchers to the on-site restaurant, Burgerology.

A curated swag bag packed with Pride essentials, including sunscreen, glitter, a handheld fan/mister, and of course, a Pride flag.

And most importantly, a $10 donation per booking to The Ali Forney Center, a vital NYC nonprofit dedicated to protecting LGBTQ+ youth from homelessness and empowering them to live independently.

Because in NYC, staying with Pride means more than a colorful welcome – it’s about giving back, showing up, and celebrating in community. Plus, Crowne Plaza HY36 has some of the friendliest staff you’ll ever meet in the Big Apple. Seriously, anyone looking to stay in Manhattan should definitely check out this hotel.

citizenM

Another one of my personal recommendations is citizenM, which is perfect for travelers seeking a sleek, modern, and hassle-free hotel experience during Pride season. Located in the heart of Midtown, just steps from the Broadway lights and directly across from the Gershwin Theatre, this hotel brings its signature “luxury for the people” approach to one of NYC’s most iconic neighborhoods.

citizenM offers a bold alternative to traditional luxury hotels, combining cutting-edge design with comfort and convenience at an accessible price point. Each cleverly compact room is outfitted with high-end features – from mood lighting and blackout blinds to plush king-size beds and powerful rain showers – all controlled via an in-room tablet. Thanks to exceptional soundproofing, guests can enjoy peaceful rest even as the city buzzes below.

Art lovers and design enthusiasts will also appreciate the hotel’s vibrant aesthetic. With curated furniture, cheeky messaging, and eye-catching contemporary art installations throughout, the property feels more like a boutique gallery than a standard hotel. I mean, who isn’t looking for that next Instagram-worthy moment?

Must-See Broadway Performances

Whether you’re a seasoned theatergoer or a first-time visitor to New York City, seeing a production on the Great White Way is an unforgettable experience that captures the heartbeat of the city. There is nothing quite like the thrill of a Broadway show. Home to some of the most talented actors, singers, dancers, and creatives in the world, these performers deliver raw, powerful, and often emotionally charged performances – live, every night – creating a connection with the audience that no screen can replicate.

From iconic musicals like Hamilton, The Lion King, and Chicago, to daring new works like Oh, Mary! or Purpose, Broadway reflects the evolving stories and voices that shape our culture. It’s also a space where queer stories, diverse perspectives, and underrepresented voices are increasingly being honored and spotlighted.

Here are a couple shows I had the privilege of seeing during my recent visit, and I would recommend them in a heartbeat.

Oh, Mary!

Hailed byThe New York Times as “one of the best comedies in years,” Oh, Mary! is a riotously dark and deliriously funny reimagining of Mary Todd Lincoln’s final weeks before her husband’s assassination. In this wildly original one-act, playwright and star Cole Escola conjures a Mary who is boozy, bitter, and brimming with unmet desires, trapped in a life of suffocating expectations and suppressed longings.

Escola delivers a tour-de-force performance marked by magnetic zaniness, razor-sharp comic timing, and an unwavering commitment to absurdity. Under the impeccable direction of Sam Pinkleton, the production crackles with energy from start to finish, supported by a perfectly cast ensemble that amplifies every delicious moment of satire and chaos. What begins as historical farce blossoms into something unexpectedly poignant – a searing exploration of yearning, madness, and forgotten dreams, all filtered through Escola’s uniquely twisted, queer lens.

Oh, Mary! redefines what historical theater can be and leaves audiences breathless with laughter. Tituss Burgess will return to the stage as Mary Todd Lincoln June 23 – August 2, 2025 while Jinkx Monsoon will take the reins August 4 – September 28, 2025.

Death Becomes Her

This Tony-winning musical comedy is to die for!

Based on the beloved 1992 cult film starring Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn, Death Becomes Her is a savagely funny dark musical comedy adapted by Marco Pennette, Julia Mattison, and Noel Carey, and directed by Tony-winner Christopher Gattelli.

Madeline Ashton is the most glamorous actress ever to grace stage and screen, while Helen Sharp is the long-suffering novelist living in Madeline’s shadow. Lifelong frenemies with a flair for competition, their relationship finally explodes when Madeline steals Helen’s fiancé. But just when revenge seems inevitable, a mysterious woman named Viola Van Horn appears with a secret that’s literally life-changing.

Sunset Blvd

Faded movie star Norma Desmond is haunted by the echoes of her past fame and the flickering dreams of a triumphant return to the silver screen. When she crosses paths with a down-on-his-luck screenwriter desperate to make it in Hollywood, their fates intertwine in a dangerous and mesmerizing dance. As ambition blurs into obsession, their relationship spirals toward a tragic climax.

Drenched in glamour, longing, and biting cynicism, Sunset Boulevard casts a piercing spotlight on the desperation for relevance and the seductive illusion of stardom. It’s a haunting portrait of Hollywood dreams—and the steep price of chasing them.

This critically acclaimed revival features towering performances by Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond and Tom Francis as Joe Gillis, earning raves for their commanding vocals and magnetic stage presence. With lush orchestration, cinematic staging, and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic score, Sunset Boulevard is a must-see theatrical experience that’s as seductive as it is shattering.

You don’t want to miss your chance to witness this spellbinding production because its final performance is set for July 20, 2025.

Titanique

Ever wondered what really happened to Jack and Rose that fateful night? Let Céline Dion tell you – her way.

In Titanique, the legendary diva hijacks a Titanic Museum tour and spins her own wildly funny, musically over-the-top version of James Cameron’s iconic film, complete with jaw-dropping vocals, hilarious twists, and all the Céline hits your heart will go on for. Bursting with 90s nostalgia, pop culture punchlines, and outrageous camp, this Off-Broadway sensation is equal parts parody, concert, and pure theatrical joy.

Whether you’re a die-hard fan of the movie, Céline Dion, or just love a good time, Titanique is the ship you definitely want to go down with. But make sure to not miss the boat, because its final performance is set for June 29, 2025!

So, are you ready to celebrate Pride in one of the country’s largest and gayest cities? Have you been before? If you have more recommendations on what we should check out, let us know in the comments!