Nyle DiMarco Leaves Little To The Imagination in Super Sexy Workout Outfit

Nyle DiMarco has once again broken the internet with his latest photo and we are here for it.

For some reason, and there are zero complaints here, there seems to be an uptick in a ton of male nudity on Instagram lately courtesy of some of the hottest celebs out there including Lil Nas X, Charlie Puth and Ansel Elgort. Perhaps being in self-isolation has inspired them to basically reveal all to their millions of followers?

The former America’s Next Top Model winner can now be added to that list after he posted a snap of him sporting a skintight cycling outfit which left very little to the imagination.

Yum! Nyle wore colorful head gear to go along with the already sexy look. He also posted a video of him modeling the ensemble which included him showing off his glistening chest hair.

The 6’2 stud evoked a similar reaction from his followers when he uploaded a bunch of videos working out in just a pair of sweatpants. Speaking of sweatpants, check out the ones Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal had on during their sweet bonding moment on a plane recently.