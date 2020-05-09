Nyle DiMarco Leaves Little To The Imagination in Super Sexy Workout Outfit

Nyle DiMarco has once again broken the internet with his latest photo and we are here for it.
For some reason, and there are zero complaints here, there seems to be an uptick in a ton of male nudity on Instagram lately courtesy of some of the hottest celebs out there including Lil Nas X, Charlie Puth and Ansel Elgort. Perhaps being in self-isolation has inspired them to basically reveal all to their millions of followers?
The former America’s Next Top Model winner can now be added to that list after he posted a snap of him sporting a skintight cycling outfit which left very little to the imagination.
Yum! Nyle wore colorful head gear to go along with the already sexy look. He also posted a video of him modeling the ensemble which included him showing off his glistening chest hair.
View this post on Instagram
~15 MINUTE AB WORK OUT AT HOME 🔥🔥 – 8 EXERCISES 2 ROUNDS 15 SEC RECOVERY EACH – 💥Alternating Crunch (10x per side) 💥Russian Twist (15x per side) 💥Cycling ABS (20x per side) 💥Mountain Climbers (10x per side) 💥Alternating Elevation Beats (10x each) 💥Crunch With Knees To Chest (20x) 💥Alternating Beats (40 seconds) 💥Plank Knee To Elbow (10x per side)
The 6’2 stud evoked a similar reaction from his followers when he uploaded a bunch of videos working out in just a pair of sweatpants. Speaking of sweatpants, check out the ones Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal had on during their sweet bonding moment on a plane recently.