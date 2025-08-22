‘Object of Desire’: Fred Roberts Turns His Heartbreak Into Art

Fred Roberts—an openly gay rising star in the indie pop scene—has officially released his latest single, Object of Desire, and it’s a blistering mix of vulnerability, longing, and emotional release. Dropping today (August 22), the track represents not just a personal evolution, but also a universal story of love, loss, and self-discovery.

A Soundtrack for the Heartbroken

The 22-year-old rising star, known for his candidness and relatability, first introduced us to his raw musical talent on The X Factor: The Band back in 2019. Since then, he’s captivated listeners, and with his new single, he takes us on an even more intimate journey. The song, which he first wrote two years ago, comes with a freshly minted perspective after a series of personal twists and turns, notably a long-term breakup. While Object of Desire was originally penned at a time when he was trying to make sense of love and loss, it’s taken on an entirely new meaning for Roberts as he reflects on what it means to be wanted, yet unfulfilled.

Advertisement

RELATED: Ricky Martin to Receive VMA’s First Ever Latin Icon Award

Speaking exclusively to Attitude, Roberts explained:

“It’s about realizing that when you’re searching for love in someone who just can’t give it, whether that’s because they’re straight or they’re simply not in the right place in their life, it leaves you feeling like an object. That’s where the title comes from.”

Advertisement

Anyone who’s ever been in that kind of one-sided situation will immediately relate to the aching truth of those words.

From ‘Best Mate’ to ‘Object of Desire’

The inspiration behind the track isn’t rooted in a conventional relationship. In fact, Roberts describes it as more of a “best mate situation” that got complicated. The other person in question was straight, and Roberts, despite wanting more, found himself in the role of “the object” he was never meant to be.

RELATED: David Archuleta: Shirtless, Shameless, and Serving Vocals

Advertisement

“I was the object he explored it with,” Roberts said, referring to a relationship that was never meant to be. “I wanted more, but at the end of the day, that’s all I was.” For anyone who’s ever found themselves caught in the haze of an unreciprocated love—especially when it involves a confusing mix of closeness and distance—the song will hit in all the right ways.

A Love Letter to a Lost Connection

What’s especially striking about Object of Desire is how it captures the intensity of unspoken words. For Roberts, the song became his way of saying everything he couldn’t in person. “This song is kind of a plea to that recent guy,” he shared. “Like, if I could say everything I wanted to say to him, this song would be it. I hate confrontation, so writing it into a track is my way of letting it out without having the conversation.”

That sentiment is beautifully captured in the poignant outro of the song, where Roberts’ voice cracks with emotion, repeating the line, “Am I just an object of your desire?” It’s a moment of surrender—a painful, yet cathartic release of everything that’s been bottled up. As he explains, “To me, it feels like I’ve completely surrendered. Like I’m letting go of everything.” It’s this rawness that elevates the song from a simple breakup anthem to something deeper, more universal.

The Road to Self-Discovery

Advertisement

In a fascinating twist, Object of Desire arrives not only as a reflection of past heartbreak, but also as part of Roberts’ ongoing journey of self-discovery. Over the past year, Roberts embarked on a solo trip through Europe, visiting cities like Madrid, Barcelona, and Milan before finding himself by the serene waters of Lake Como. It’s clear that the trip served as more than just a getaway—it was a chance for him to reconnect with himself and, perhaps, figure out what he wants next.

“I am open to dating now,” Roberts confessed, admitting that since his breakup, dating has been difficult. “People have ulterior motives, or they don’t know what they want, and you get strung along. But yeah, I am open to dating now. This trip has made me realize how nice it would be to share these experiences with someone I care about.” It seems that his emotional landscape is evolving, and with it, his outlook on love.

What’s Next for Fred Roberts?

As Roberts continues to develop both as an artist and as a person, it’s clear that his musical journey is just beginning. He describes his upcoming work as more experimental, with a fresh perspective on both lyrics and instrumentation. “I just want to be a bit more experimental,” he says. “I’ve got some songs that I hope will be out in the next few months and into early next year that feel a lot bigger, a bit more universal and challenging.” While his core pop sound will remain, fans can expect a more daring, unapologetic Roberts—less restrained, and more true to his evolving identity.

Advertisement

Until then, Object of Desire is a thrilling preview of what’s to come. The song is available now across streaming platforms, and it’s an anthem for anyone who’s ever felt like they were just an object in someone else’s story—whether they knew it or not.

Fred Roberts is carving out a space for himself in the world of indie pop, and in the LGBTQ+ community, where authenticity and emotional vulnerability are so deeply cherished. With each track, he proves that he’s not just making music for the masses—he’s making it for the broken-hearted, the hopeful, and those searching for love in all the right and wrong places.

Source: Attitude