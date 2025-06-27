Olympo’s Nuno Gallego Is Giving Everything—and Wearing Very Little

If Netflix’s Olympo wasn’t already your new guilty pleasure, Nuno Gallego just gave you nine more reasons to hit “continue watching.”

The 23-year-old actor and walking thirst trap recently blessed Instagram with a behind-the-scenes carousel so hot, it could fog up your screen. And while the Spanish series Olympo might be about elite athletes pushing their bodies to the limit, Nuno’s post makes it clear—some bodies are already peaking.

Among the gym-honed eye candy: a shirtless Gallego flexing for the gods, a tricep-dip video so suggestive it should come with a warning label, and several snaps of his equally dreamy co-stars looking like they just stepped off the pages of a Calvin Klein catalogue.

In the caption, Gallego humbly attributes his Olympian glow-up to his wellness dream team.

“BTS of Olympo and the result of physical training for Cristian Delallave,” he wrote, referencing his character on the show.

But fans aren’t just swooning over the muscle montages—Nuno Gallego’s performance in Olympo has proven he’s more than just a pretty face with perfect triceps. As Cristian Delallave, Gallego brings real depth to a character caught between ambition, pressure, and identity in a hyper-competitive athletic world.

Despite playing LGBTQ+ characters and scenes on screen, Nuno Gallego hasn’t publicly identified as gay. Off-screen, he’s straight and has been linked romantically with actress Clara Galle, his Olympo co-star—proving that sometimes the hottest roles don’t reflect real life. His portrayal adds a quiet intensity to the ensemble, grounding the show’s more chaotic moments with raw, physical vulnerability.

The main cast, stacked with fresh-faced talents like Clara Galle, Nira Osahia, María Romanillos, and Marti Cordero, has received praise for their performances. But it’s the tender, messy, and refreshingly unapologetic romance between Roque (Agustín Della Corte) and Sebas (Juan Perales) that’s got the LGBTQIA+ crowd in a chokehold. Their chemistry? Explosive. Their scenes? Not safe for brunch.

From the wild plot twists to the emotionally raw storylines (and, okay, those slow-mo swim scenes), Olympo is giving drama, giving gay, and giving the gays everything they want.

So, if you’re not watching Olympo yet, consider this your formal invitation—and a friendly reminder that yes, you can pause Netflix screenshots. Just ask Nuno Gallego’s over 440k followers.

Olympo is now streaming on Netflix. Bring water. You’ll need it.