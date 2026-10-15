Meet On the Sea, the New LGBTQ Drama About Love, Lust, and Belonging

On the Sea is a British queer drama about what happens when falling for someone threatens the entire life you’ve built. Because sometimes, the hardest part isn’t admitting your feelings, but facing what you stand to lose by acting on them. Set against the rugged coast of North Wales, this story explores forbidden desire, family expectations, and the struggle to belong in a community that might not accept the real you.

And yes, there’s a handsome deckhand involved.

A Family Man Faces an Unexpected Attraction

Set in a close-knit fishing community in North Wales, On the Sea follows Jack (Barry Ward), a mussel harvester whose life has long been shaped by family and tradition. He’s spent decades married to Maggie (Liz White) and expects his son, Tom (Henry Lawfull), to eventually join the family business. Unfortunately, Tom has a different future in mind, creating tension in a family where carrying on tradition is practically an expectation.

Then Daniel (Lorne MacFadyen) arrives.

An itinerant deckhand, Daniel brings more than an extra pair of hands to the fishing community. His presence forces Jack to confront feelings that could turn his familiar world upside down. With a wife, a son, and a community where everyone seems to know everyone else’s business, Jack has a lot more at stake than a simple crush.

For LGBTQ viewers, the setup raises a familiar question: what happens when the life everyone expects you to live clashes with the person you might actually be?

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A Queer Story About Finding Your Place

According to DNA, writer and director Helen Walsh drew loosely on a man she knew who had been cast out by his family and community after coming out. That inspiration gives the film’s exploration of sexuality and belonging a deeper, more personal dimension, particularly for people who have spent years feeling unable to live openly.

filme lindo, brokeback mountain sea version – on the sea https://t.co/gfDeQKUt94 — paulinho ❤️‍🔥 (@oxepauloo) September 21, 2026

Rather than treating Jack’s dilemma as just another forbidden romance, On the Sea places his feelings within a community shaped by tradition, religion, and rigid expectations. His struggle isn’t simply about whether he can pursue another man. It’s also about what he might lose if he chooses to be honest with himself.

The film premiered at the Edinburgh International Film Festival in August 2025 before making its North American premiere at the 2026 Palm Springs International Film Festival. It reached UK cinemas in July 2026.

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Where to Watch On the Sea

Australian viewers can find On the Sea at selected cinemas, including Ritz Cinemas in Randwick, Cinema Nova in Melbourne, and Five Star Cinemas in New Farm, Brisbane.

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If you’re looking for an LGBTQ drama that explores desire, identity, and the complicated business of starting over, this one might be worth adding to your watchlist.