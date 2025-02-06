Orville Peck’s Partial Face Reveal Has Us Begging for More

Photo Credit: @orvillepeck

Orville Peck, the masked crooner with the voice of an outlaw angel, just gave fans the tiniest peek at what’s under that iconic fringe—and, naturally, we’re all losing it. The country and alt-rock enigma posted a sultry mirror selfie on Instagram, flaunting his inked-up torso, smudged lipstick, and, dare we say, a little more face than usual. A tease? Absolutely. And he knows exactly what he’s doing.

But it looks like Peck has more than just our curiosity piqued—he’s also deep in rehearsals for his upcoming role as the Emcee in Cabaret. The South African-born artist is stepping into the wildly seductive world of New York’s Kit Kat Club, taking over from Adam Lambert starting March 31st. And he won’t be alone—he’s set to share the stage with Broadway powerhouse and two-time Tony nominee Eva Noblezada (Hadestown). Talk about a dynamic duo!

For Peck, this isn’t just a career twist—it’s a full-circle moment. Before becoming country’s most mysterious heartthrob, he trained at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, with dreams of being an actor. Now, he’s about to live out one of his dream roles, saying,

“The Emcee has always been a dream role of mine when I was a young actor.”

The big question remains: Will Orville Peck finally unmask himself for this performance? When asked if his Emcee will shed the mask, he left us hanging in the most tantalizing way possible:

“I will say this—people will have to buy a ticket to find out.”

Well played, cowboy. Well played. You can get your tickets to the show starting March 31 here.

