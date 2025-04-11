Pablo Alborán in Scrubs Is the Gay Dream We’ve Been Waiting For

Hold on to your stethoscopes, folks—Breathless (a.k.a Respira) is about to send us into cardiac arrest all over again. Netflix is bringing in the big guns for season two, and by “big guns,” we mean the breathtakingly gorgeous Pablo Alborán, who will be scrubbing up next to the reigning king of Spanish TV heartthrobs, Manu Ríos.

After dominating the first season of this Grey’s Anatomy-meets-ER series, Ríos set the bar pretty high. But now, just when we thought our hearts couldn’t take any more drama, the streaming giant decided to crank things up to 11 by adding none other than Alborán to the cast. As if we needed another reason to hyperventilate, right?

Advertisement

RELATED: Manu Rios Covers Chappell Roan’s Song

A Pop Star’s Acting Debut

Now, we’re not just talking about any pop star. We’re talking about Pablo Alborán—a man who’s already conquered the music world with his velvet voice, six studio albums, seven Grammy nominations, and a staggering 28 Latin Grammy nominations. And yet, somehow, he’s decided to take on the world of acting as well. Breathless marks his acting debut, and trust us, it’s going to be quite the debut.

Advertisement

In December, Netflix dropped the bombshell that the Solamente Tú singer would be joining the cast of season 2. But this wasn’t just any ordinary casting announcement. Oh no. In a behind-the-scenes teaser, we got a glimpse of Alborán in scrubs, and let’s just say—our collective pulse didn’t exactly stay steady. The face, the brows, the scruff. Seriously, can someone call a doctor? Because we’re having a medical emergency.

Behind the Scenes: The Real “Doctor Drama”

In a recent Instagram post, Alborán gave fans a deeper look at his time on set, sharing a series of snaps with the cast, including one that featured him side-by-side with Ríos. Let’s just say this is the kind of photo that requires a moment of silence. Heart attack imminent. Along with fellow cast members like Xoán Fórneas, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, and Najwa Nimri.

Advertisement

While the specifics of Alborán’s role are still under wraps (get it? Under wraps—because he’s in scrubs?), we do know a few key details. Alborán will be playing a plastic surgeon who works in the emergency room of the fictional Joaquín Sorolla public hospital. The drama surrounding this character is sure to send viewers into a tizzy, but the real question is: Will this doctor be your new prescription for heart-throbbing drama? Spoiler alert: YES.

Alborán’s Acting Journey

Advertisement

In a recent interview with Billboard, Alborán revealed that he was initially stunned when the opportunity to act came his way. “Acting has always intrigued me, but I had never taken the leap,” he confessed. “When I was offered the role, my family couldn’t believe it. ‘Are you sure?’ they asked. I was asking myself the same thing.” We get it, Pablo. Who wouldn’t question whether they’re ready to jump into a whole new career when you’ve already mastered the music industry?

To get into character, Alborán threw himself into the preparation process, taking acting classes and even shadowing real doctors performing surgeries. “It was intense, but it also helped me a lot on a personal level,” he explained. “I had just gone through a very difficult situation with a family member’s health, and being surrounded by doctors allowed me to see things from a different perspective.” If there was ever a recipe for authenticity, this is it.

Advertisement

And while the world was watching Alborán’s musical journey unfold, he made waves in 2020 when he came out as gay in a heartfelt Instagram post. His openness about his identity only makes his latest career leap even more inspiring—proof that whether it’s with a mic or a scalpel, Alborán is living his truth and owning every moment of it.

RELATED: Singer Pablo Alborán: “Life Goes On” After Coming Out

A New Chapter in Alborán’s Career

Advertisement

While filming for Breathless may have wrapped, Alborán isn’t slowing down. The multi-talented star recently dropped his latest single “Clickbait,” the first track from his upcoming album due out this November. And because Alborán doesn’t do anything halfway, he’s already planning a world tour for 2026. The man is unstoppable.

As for Breathless season 2? We’re eagerly awaiting the day when Netflix finally announces its release date, but until then, we’ll just keep rewatching Alborán’s behind-the-scenes posts (and probably Googling his emergency room “scrubs” look for the next 72 hours).

So, take a deep breath, folks. Breathless season 2 is coming—and we’re not sure our hearts can handle it. But hey, if anyone can manage it, it’s the combined heartthrob powers of Manu Ríos and Pablo Alborán. Doctor’s orders: Prepare for a whole lot of eye candy and even more heart-stopping drama.