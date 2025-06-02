Love, laughter, and a very full car—Chasten Buttigieg’s newest children’s picture book Papa’s Coming Home is already tugging at heartstrings and climbing charts. The sweet story, centered on a family preparing for Papa’s return from a trip, has officially landed at #4 on the New York Times bestseller list for children’s picture books—and no one’s prouder than Chasten’s husband, politician and dad extraordinaire, Pete Buttigieg.

Photo Credit: @pete.buttigieg

Advertisement

In the delightfully chaotic tale, Jojo and Rosie go all-out to welcome their Papa back home—making signs, picking flowers, baking a cake, and even loading up the car with everything they think he missed. But there’s just one little problem: they packed the car so full, there’s no room left for Papa! Cue laughs, hugs, and a gentle reminder of what really matters.

Photo Credit: @chasten.buttigieg

RELATED: From a War Letter to a Wedding: Pete and Chasten Buttigieg’s Unlikely Love Story

Advertisement

The real-life version of this homecoming story is just as heartwarming. Pete reposted a video of a glowing Chasten thanking readers and supporters on his Instagram. Pete playfully captioned the post:

“Super proud (and, um, not at all jealous) that Chasten is now a three times NYT bestselling author. Congrats, love!”

We’re not crying—you are.

Advertisement

Chasten’s book also made it to #9 on the Indie Bestsellers list, with support pouring in from families across the country. Fans couldn’t get enough of their support for each other—whether it’s in political campaigns or publishing wins (novel settings, if you will).

Photo Credit: @pete.buttigieg

Chasten, who lives with Pete, their two adorable kids Gus and Penelope, and their dog Buddy, is no stranger to writing stories that connect. His memoir I Have Something to Tell You has been a hit in both adult and young adult editions. With Papa’s Coming Home, he and Pete continue to champion joyful, inclusive storytelling for LGBTQ+ families—and anyone who’s ever planned a surprise with a bit too much enthusiasm.

So here’s to Chasten’s literary debut in kid lit, to Pete’s supportive shoutouts, and to the little everyday magic of family—bestseller lists and all. Now, if only we knew how they got Papa in the car after all that packing… but that’s for their next book.