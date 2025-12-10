Pornhub’s Most Popular Gay Porn Stars of 2025

It’s that time of year again when Pornhub unleashes the annual data dump, revealing the names that everyone’s been searching for in the world of adult entertainment. For 2025, we’re taking a deep dive into the hottest gay porn stars, and trust us—there’s plenty to discuss. The race to the top has seen some major shake-ups, with some familiar faces holding strong, while others rise to fame (and views) faster than ever.

1. Tyler Wu: The Reigning King of Gay Porn

Tyler Wu has climbed the ranks and snatched the top spot for 2025, leaving fans to marvel at his meteoric rise from seventh place in 2023. What’s even more interesting is his fanbase: Tyler is the most-watched performer by women, with a staggering 915% more female views than male. Beyond his adult work, Tyler is also a globetrotting travel content creator—proving that his appeal stretches far beyond the sheets.

2. Malik Delgaty: A Fall From Grace (But Still Top Tier)

Malik Delgaty, the former reigning king of gay porn, has been dethroned this year, landing in second place. Still, being the second most-watched performer on the planet isn’t exactly a blow to the ego. Malik, who made the switch from stripper to Men.com exclusive star just five years ago, still commands a loyal following. He may have lost his crown, but his fans are far from ready to let go.

3. Sandro Jenner: The Sissy Boy Takes the Bronze

Sandro Jenner wasn’t even on the top 20 list last year, but in 2025, he’s clinched third place. Known as a self-proclaimed “sissy boy,” Sandro has captivated audiences with his femboy persona. His rise coincides with the surging popularity of femboy content, which was the most-searched term on PornhubGay in 2025. His collaborations with FapHouse Gay have only accelerated his rise, making him one to watch for years to come.

4. Rhyheim Shabazz: Award-Winning and Fan-Favorite

Rhyheim Shabazz, the Los Angeles-based performer, continues his climb, moving up one spot to fourth place in 2025. Rhyheim isn’t just known for his performances—he’s also a judge on the queer stripper competition Willam’s Dark Room Duel, hosted by none other than RuPaul’s Drag Race star, Willam. Whether he’s winning awards or making us swoon on screen, Rhyheim knows how to stay relevant.

5. Jkab Ethan Dale: Social Media Star to Porn Hub Sensation

Jkab Ethan Dale has burst onto the scene, making his first appearance on the Pornhub top 20 list this year. The influencer-turned-porn star has mastered the art of building a personal brand, amassing over half a million followers across Instagram and TikTok. With his travel and lifestyle content, it’s clear that Jkab is more than just a pretty face on screen.

6. Legrand Wolf: An Industry Veteran With Staying Power

Legrand Wolf continues his reign on Pornhub, jumping up to sixth place in 2025. With nearly 20 years in the industry, Legrand has built a massive fanbase and a successful business empire, owning Carnal Media. A multi-time GayVN and Grabbys award winner, Legrand has proved that longevity and quality are the keys to staying on top.

7. Hunnypaint: Still Serving Fierce Femboy Realness

Despite a drop in rankings from third to seventh place, Hunnypaint remains one of the most beloved femboy performers on Pornhub. They’ve built a devoted fanbase, including many “straight” guys who are drawn to Hunnypaint’s feminine appeal rather than gender identity. Hunnypaint’s insight into the rise of gender-fluid attraction speaks volumes about the evolving tastes in porn.

8. Yummy Prince: The Filipino Newcomer Everyone’s Talking About

Filipino performer Yummy Prince, known for his playful and anonymous persona, has shot straight into the top ten this year. With over 40 million video views, Yummy Prince is the breakout star of 2025. Expect him to climb even higher on this list next year, as his popularity shows no signs of slowing down.

9. Dante Colle: A Slight Dip, But Still a Star

Dante Colle, a favorite among fans of smooth, California cool, has seen a slight drop in views from sixth place to ninth. But with a quarter of a million followers on X (formerly Twitter) and a successful sex toy line, Dante’s brand is thriving. A dip in the rankings isn’t about to dampen his star power anytime soon.

10. Mtwunk: Sticking Around and Winning Hearts

Mtwunk, the only performer to hold steady in the tenth spot, continues to impress. Last year marked his first time in the top ten, and it’s clear that he’s made a lasting impression. Known off-screen as vlogger and adventurer Gabriel Doria, Mtwunk brings a pansexual charm to the adult industry, proving that fans love a little personality with their porn.

The Rest of the Top 20 in Pornhub: Rising Stars and Falling Giants

The remainder of the top 20 features a mix of ascending performers and those slipping from their former glory. Real-life couple Leon and Mike, once in the top ten, have fallen to 11th, while newcomers like Zilv Gudel and Kai have dipped a little. Eddie Patrick and Timothy Champagne have made a splash this year, while Grindr-favorite Joey Mills has fallen out of favor, dropping nine spots.

And in the ever-expanding world of porn, new stars are always on the rise. Expect to see names like Hornyjohny66, xdilancastrox, Kyle and Kam, and Wolf Hudson in the 17th to 20th spots continue to heat up our screens.

With all these names making waves in 2025, one thing’s clear: PornhubGay’s top stars know how to keep us coming back for more. And whether they’re rising stars or industry veterans, there’s no shortage of eye-catching, heart-racing content on the horizon.