Pornhub’s Pride Insights 2026 Exposes Global Gay Viewing Habits

Every Pride Month, Pornhub delivers a fresh round of rainbow campaigns, parade photos, and spirited debates about who deserves to headline the next big queer music festival. But for those who prefer their Pride celebrations with a side of statistics and scandalously specific internet habits, it has once again delivered the goods.

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The adult entertainment giant Pornhub has released its Pride Insights 2026 report, revealing what LGBTQ+ viewers around the world have been watching, searching for, and obsessing over over the past year. The findings paint a fascinating picture of modern gay tastes, regional quirks, and a few surprises that deserve their own parade float.

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And if there’s one clear winner this year, it’s the twinks.

Pornhub Data Confirms the Twink Takeover Is Real

Last year’s Pride Insights suggested a healthy variety of interests among viewers. This year? Not so much. Twink emerged as the most-viewed gay category across a huge portion of the globe, dominating Canada, most of South America, much of Europe, Russia, and parts of North Africa.

Around the world, viewers had their favorites:

Twink dominated much of the globe

Black was the most popular category in the United States and several African countries

Big Dick topped the charts in Greenland

The statistics don’t explain why Greenland collectively made that choice. They simply present the evidence and move on.

Femboys Continue Their Winning Streak

When it came to search terms, one category stood comfortably above the competition.

Pride Month’s Top Searches

Femboy Twink Anime Straight Guys First Time

The continued popularity of “femboy” isn’t exactly shocking. It also topped Pornhub’s 2025 Year in Review, proving this is more than a passing trend.

Meanwhile, “twink” securing second place makes perfect sense considering its dominance in overall viewing categories. After that, things become considerably more eclectic.

The Audience Is More Evenly Split Than Ever

One of the most interesting findings in this year’s report isn’t about categories at all. It’s about who’s watching.

Gay Porn Viewership by Gender

The gender split is now closer than ever — almost unnervingly balanced.

Male viewers: 50.3%

Female viewers: 49.7%

What makes this more interesting is the trajectory:

2024: 43% female viewers

2025: 47% female viewers

2026: 49.7% female viewers

The gap didn’t just shrink — it basically dissolved. That’s remarkably close.

Gen Z Is Watching the Most, but Seniors Deserve Some Respect

The largest audience for gay porn remains viewers aged 18 to 24, who accounted for 31% of all viewers.

The numbers gradually decrease with age:

18-24: 31%

25-34: 20%

65+: 9%

But that’s only part of the story.

While older viewers make up a smaller share of the overall audience, the 65+ group was actually 26.3% more likely to engage with gay porn compared to other age groups. Retirement hobbies come in many forms.

Every Generation Has Its Own Main Character

Digging deeper into category preferences reveals some wildly different tastes between age groups.

Favorite Categories by Age

Different generations, wildly different tastes. The report breaks it down like this:

18–24 years old: Cartoon ( +267% )

25–34 years old: Group ( +72% )

35–44 years old: Black ( +60% )

45–54 years old: Amateur ( +96% )

55–64 years old: Cumshot ( +319% )

65+ years old: Vintage ( +29% )

Some categories clearly skew younger, others lean older, but a few manage to cut across all age groups:

Straight Guys

Big Dick

Bareback

Black

A few things apparently transcend age.

Tyler Wu Claims the Crown

Every year has its breakout stars, and this year belongs to Tyler Wu. The performer became the most-viewed star among gay visitors, taking the top position from Malik Delgaty, who slipped to fourth place.

Most-Viewed Performers

Tyler Wu Ethan Lestray Legrand Wolf Malik Delgaty

The rankings also featured a handful of straight and bisexual performers, proving audiences remain more interested in chemistry than labels.

America’s Preferences Are Delightfully Chaotic

While Twink ruled globally, the United States refused to follow a single script. The West Coast showed a preference for Bareback, while parts of the East Coast gravitated toward Straight Guys, Black, and Big Dick.

Things became even more entertaining when examined state by state.

State-by-State Highlights

Washington → Jock

Ohio → Bear

Illinois → Group

Louisiana → Solo Male

Alaska → Chubby

Colorado → Bareback

New York → Feet

New Jersey → Handjob

Somewhere, a sociologist is preparing an entire thesis around this.

The States Watching the Most Gay Porn

Compared to the national average, these areas were most likely to watch gay porn:

Top Three

District of Columbia (+35%) Rhode Island (+31%) Maryland (+27%)

Meanwhile, Louisiana, Alaska, and Iowa ranked as the least likely.

The data doesn’t explain the reasons. It simply leaves the rest of us to draw conclusions at brunch.

Europe Remains Wonderfully Specific

European viewing habits revealed plenty of regional personality.

Notable Favorites Across Europe

Norway and Finland → Asian

Portugal, Cyprus, and Greece → Hunk

Italy and the Netherlands → Euro

Croatia and Serbia → Bear

Estonia and Latvia → Reality

The continent may share borders, but it clearly doesn’t share browsing habits.

The UK and Italy Have Their Own Plot Twists

Pornhub noted that its UK data only includes age-verified users. The South East watched gay porn 51% more than the national average, while London surprisingly came in 6% below average.

Regional favorites included:

Greater London → Blowjob (+153%)

West Midlands → Creampie (+145%)

South East → POV (+131%)

Meanwhile, Italy’s most enthusiastic region was once again Molise, where viewers watched gay porn 18% more than the national average. The region was especially fond of POV content, viewing it 285% more than other parts of the country.

The Numbers Don’t Lie

Pornhub’s annual Pride report is always equal parts sociology experiment, cultural snapshot, and internet fever dream. Beyond the amusing regional rivalries and eyebrow-raising percentages, the data reveals just how diverse gay audiences have become across generations and around the world.

Still, if Pride Insights 2026 teaches us anything, it’s that twinks are having a spectacular year, femboys remain unstoppable, and somewhere in Greenland, a very specific category continues its reign.