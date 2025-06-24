The Gay Porn Stars and Styles Dominating Pride Month 2025

June is Pride Month, and we’re celebrating with a revealing look at global preferences in gay adult entertainment. Our latest data analysis uncovers what types of gay porn people around the world are watching most — and the results might surprise you!

Most Viewed Gay Categories

Unlike last year’s Pride Insights, where the Bareback category dominated North America and Twink ruled in South America, this year’s gay porn habits have branched out wildly.

In Canada, it was all about the “Big Dick” category. Meanwhile, in the United States, “Black” adult performers were the most popular choice across the northern and eastern Midwest, as well as in Washington state and Nevada. Further down in South America, Brazil joined the “Big Dick” bandwagon, while central areas embraced “Twink” porn, and coastal Chile kept it classic with “Black” adult performers.

On the other side of the Atlantic, “Twink” porn dominated across much of Europe and Russia. Meanwhile, “Group sex,” “Daddy,” and “Cartoon” porn gained serious traction too.

Down under in Australia, “Bareback” was the category of choice, and across the African continent, taste was as diverse as its people. “Black” adult performers came out on top, followed closely by “Bareback,” “Twink,” and “Group” categories.

Most Viewed Performers by Gay Visitors

According to this year’s stats, five names dominated screens across the globe—and each brought their own flair, persona, and appeal to the scene. Notably, four of them also ranked in the top 10 last year (2024), proving their lasting impact and popularity.

Malik Delgaty – At the very top, Malik Delgaty shines as the ultimate crowd favorite. Renowned for his captivating presence and confident, charismatic energy, he’s become the guy everyone wants to watch. Malik’s appeal lies in how he blends a rugged, approachable charm with a magnetic on-screen persona.

Joey Mills – The boy-next-door that stole hearts and screens alike, Joey Mills lands in second place. Mills has long been celebrated for a playful, flirtatious vibe and boyish charm that resonates deeply with viewers. His performances capture a carefree, genuine quality that gay audiences can’t get enough of.

Foxy Alex – At number three, Foxy Alex captures attention with a mix of edgy allure and smoldering sex appeal. Whether it’s their distinctive looks or that mischievous glint in their eye, Foxy Alex delivers performances that have made them an enduring favorite in the gay adult scene.

Tyler Wu – The rising star making waves is none other than Tyler Wu, rounding out the top four. Tyler is celebrated for his captivating smile, toned physique, and ability to connect with viewers, making every scene feel like a genuine, intimate moment.

Rhyheim Shabazz – The ultimate embodiment of strength and seduction, Rhyheim Shabazz commands attention with every scene. His deep voice, chiseled body, and confident performance style have cemented him as one of the top five stars in the gay adult industry this year.

United States: What’s Hot in Every State

In the U.S., four main trends emerged. The “Black” category was popular in the Eastern and Northern Midwest, as well as in Washington and Nevada. Meanwhile, “Big Dick” reigned supreme in Alaska, California, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island.

“Straight Guys” dominated in Colorado, Iowa, and Louisiana, and “Twink” was a favorite in Oregon, North Dakota, Arizona, and New Mexico.

Most Viewed Gay Categories By State

Each state also had its unique vibe. In Oregon and Colorado, viewers embraced “Straight Guys,” while California was all about “Big Dick.” Ohio had a thing for “Twink,” and Georgia gravitated towards “Black.” Meanwhile, Minnesota kept cozy with “Bear,” North Dakota embraced “Daddy,” Delaware indulged in “Feet,” Massachusetts preferred “Handjob,” Rhode Island liked “Uncut,” and New York was loving the “Bareback” scene.

Top Relative Gay Category By State

If you want to zoom into what each state watched more than others, this map has all the colorful details!

At the end of the day, porn isn’t just about pleasure—it’s a snapshot of our fantasies, our culture, and our unapologetic queerness. This year’s data shows one fabulous truth: the gay community is into everything, and that diversity is something to celebrate. So whether you’re into leather, lace, or a little bit of everything, this Pride Month is your reminder to love what you love, be who you are, and enjoy every second of it—loud, proud, and totally turned on.

Source: PornHub