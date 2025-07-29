Rowoon’s K-Drama Charm Meets Calvin Klein

When you think of Calvin Klein, what comes to mind? Iconic underwear, sure. But what really elevates the brand is its ability to pair classic comfort with sheer charisma—enter Rowoon. Yes, that Rowoon. The former SF9 member turned K-drama heartthrob has officially been crowned the face of Calvin Klein’s latest underwear campaign, which launched on July 29, 2025. And let’s just say, the man is bringing the heat in ways that could make any fan of Calvin Klein do a double take (or a triple, or a quadruple).

Let’s be honest: we’re here to talk about the vision that is Rowoon, who—for science—decided to grace us with not one, but two incredibly worthy looks.

Look One: A Bold First Impression

Let’s talk about the first look. Rowoon, who is probably breaking hearts in more ways than one, is seen in black Heritage Cotton boxer briefs with that signature thick elastic waistband that Calvin Klein fans know and love. But here’s the kicker: he’s shirtless, and there’s no denying that Rowoon’s abs look like they’re just as well-designed as those underwear. The Heritage Cotton line’s vintage-inspired waistband offers a bit of old-school CK nostalgia, but Rowoon adds a modern twist by posing with that effortless, but somehow impossibly sexy, confidence. It’s like Calvin Klein knew that the world needed a little extra sparkle—and Rowoon delivered.

Look Two: The Subtle Tease

Now, if you thought the first look was everything, wait until you see the second. Rowoon switches things up with a pair of gray Icon Cotton Modal boxer briefs, keeping the same elastic waistband—because why mess with a perfect formula? But the real moment here is when he lifts a simple white T-shirt over his abs, casually giving us a peek at his sculpted physique, and in doing so, gently reminding us of the science of seduction. It’s subtle. It’s teasing. It’s—dare we say it—perfect.

Comfort Meets Style: Calvin’s New Era of Underwear

But it’s not all about the looks. In the campaign, Calvin Klein isn’t just throwing underwear at us and calling it a day. The brand has designed these new pieces with ultimate comfort in mind—something we can all appreciate, whether we’re lounging on the couch or, well, doing absolutely anything else. The Icon Cotton Modal range comes with a special Infinity Bond waistband and bonded hook-and-eye closures, creating a smoother silhouette that breathes and feels like a second skin. The Heritage Cotton range reinvents the classic logo waistband by combining a vintage aesthetic with modern comfort—perfect for anyone who loves the idea of paying homage to the past but with a seriously upgraded fit.

And then there’s the Perfectly Fit collection, which promises full coverage with a soft, fluid touch that makes it perfect for daily wear. Calvin Klein isn’t just selling underwear here; they’re offering us an experience—one that seamlessly blends iconic style with functionality.

This campaign is about embracing individuality and feeling good in your skin—something that resonates with so many of us in the LGBTQ+ world. Calvin Klein has long been a brand that represents freedom, self-expression, and empowerment, and it’s no surprise that they’ve continued to align themselves with stars who embody those values.

So, to anyone reading this who’s ever been unsure of their body, uncertain about their own worth, or simply needs a little reminder that confidence is sexy—Rowoon’s Calvin Klein campaign is here to say: you’re perfect just the way you are. And, if you need a little help feeling that way? Maybe it’s time for a new pair of Heritage Cotton boxer briefs.

Either way, you’re going to want to keep your eyes on Rowoon because, well, he’s giving us all the reasons to.

