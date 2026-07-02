Sam Claflin Celebrates 40th Birthday With A Shirtless Selfie

Some birthdays come with cake. Some come with existential crises. And then there’s Sam Claflin, who decided the best way to welcome a new decade was by posting a shirtless selfie that had half the internet suddenly developing a renewed appreciation for cardio. Honestly? He put the hunger in The Hunger Games.

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The actor officially rang in his 40th birthday on Saturday (June 27), sharing a photo on his Instagram Story that was equal parts birthday update and public service announcement that aging can, in fact, be extremely attractive.

Sam Claflin says goodbye to his 30s

Marking the milestone, Claflin posted a shirtless snap taken outdoors, where he’s showing off a seriously ripped physique while flashing his middle finger at the camera with the confidence of a man who knows exactly what effect he’s having on everyone’s timelines.

“Goodbye 30’s. Ello 40,” Sam wrote over the photo.

It’s a short caption, but really, when you’re looking like that, you don’t need to write a memoir.

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Forty looks very good on Sam Claflin

While plenty of celebrities celebrate birthdays with lavish parties or emotional reflections, Claflin kept things refreshingly simple: sunshine, muscles, and zero concern for anyone trying to scroll casually through Instagram.

Fans have watched the British actor evolve from charming romantic lead to action star, and if this birthday post is any indication, he’s entering his next chapter looking stronger than ever. Safe to say, if this is what 40 looks like, plenty of people suddenly have a much healthier attitude toward getting older.

Happy birthday to Sam Claflin—and thank you for the unexpected reminder that the passage of time can sometimes be very generous indeed.