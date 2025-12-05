The Double Standard Around Top Surgery Needs to End

An article written by the New York Post is gaining attention for one reason: cis men across the United States are seeking chest surgery in record numbers, and many describe it as life-changing. While far-right politicians continue to attack gender-affirming top surgery for trans people, the same procedure is quietly becoming the most common cosmetic surgery for men in the U.S.

Advertisement

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons reports that 26,430 male breast reductions were performed in 2024, a sharp rise from 20,955 in 2019. If the surgery can be transformative for cis men, it is equally necessary for trans people.

RELATED: The Harm Behind Texas Schools Rejecting Trans Students’ Names

Gynecomastia Affects Millions — And Surgery Offers Relief

Advertisement

Gynecomastia, or excess breast tissue in men, is estimated to affect around half of all men at some point in their lives. It often develops during puberty due to hormonal fluctuations, but it can persist into adulthood. According to surgeons interviewed by the New York Post, the condition can also result from medications, obesity, alcohol or marijuana use, and other medical conditions.

One patient described his experience with gynecomastia as overwhelming:

Advertisement

“There are certain kinds of pain worth going through — and surgery is one of them. When you have this condition, you’ll do anything to overcome it.”

The desire to feel comfortable in one’s chest is universal, and the emotional toll is significant. Avoiding swimming pools, beaches, or social situations, covering up with jackets even in summer — these are common experiences for men struggling with the condition. The New York Post’s coverage makes it clear that breast reduction isn’t cosmetic for everyone; for many men, it’s essential for mental and emotional well-being.

Cis Men Describe the Procedure the Same Way Trans Men Do

For many cis men, the procedure is transformative. Patients describe a newfound confidence, a comfort in gyms, pools, and everyday social interactions. One patient said,

“I didn’t understand confidence until after surgery. I’m not crying in fitting rooms anymore. I introduce myself to people. Everything changed.”

Advertisement

Another reflected,

“I honestly can’t remember what it’s like to have a masculine-presenting chest.”

Advertisement

The New York Post reports that men experience both physical and emotional improvements after the procedure. The procedures may involve liposuction, excision of glandular tissue, or a combination of both, depending on the individual. Recovery can include drainage tubes for about a week and a short period of rest, but patients consistently describe the experience as manageable and well worth the outcome. These stories mirror exactly what trans men report after top surgery, proving that the benefits of surgery extend across gender identity.

A Double Standard Exposed

The contrast between how society treats cis men versus trans people is striking. When cis men undergo the same procedure, it is praised, supported, and normalized. When trans men or nonbinary people seek the surgery, it becomes a political battle. Lawmakers attempt to restrict access, public figures spread misinformation, and the procedure is falsely framed as “abuse” or “mutilation.”

Advertisement

Yet the surgery itself doesn’t change. The medical principles are identical, the emotional impact is the same, and the safety of the procedure is equally well established. If cis men are allowed to experience relief, confidence, and transformation through surgery, trans people deserve the exact same access without interference. The New York Post highlights how widespread and normalized the procedure has become for cis men, which underscores just how essential it is to maintain access for gender-affirming surgery.

Top Surgery Is for Everyone

The truth is simple: top surgery is medically necessary for those who need it, regardless of gender. Cis men have shown that the procedure can be life-changing, helping them feel aligned with their bodies and more confident in daily life. Trans people experience the same benefits, yet face political and social barriers that cis men do not.

Access to breast reduction should be determined by need, not by who you are. Tens of thousands of patients have proven that this procedure is transformative. If society respects cis men for seeking surgery to align their bodies with their comfort and confidence, then that respect must extend to trans people. Top surgery is for everyone — and it must remain available for all who need it.

REFERENCE: The New York Post, American Society of Plastic Surgeons