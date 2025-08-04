Tanner Zagarino’s Charismatic Turn as Redbird Is Only the Beginning

Charming and complex frat bro on The Summer I Turned Pretty, Zagarino is capturing the hearts of viewers and proving that he’s much more than just a pretty face. If you haven’t heard his name yet, you will soon—he’s on the verge of breaking through in a big way.

Before landing his role on The Summer I Turned Pretty, Zagarino had already built a solid foundation in Hollywood with notable appearances in shows like Shrinking. But it’s his portrayal of Redbird—a mustachioed, laid-back friend of Jere (Gavin Casalegno)—that’s earned him a fresh wave of attention. His character, while initially just a minor figure, has quickly become a fan favorite, particularly because of the unexpected twist: Redbird is queer. His offhand mention of a past breakup with a guy named Sean in Season 3 has led to growing speculation that his character might be romantically involved with Jere, who’s been identified as bisexual throughout the show. This potential Jedbird romance is fueling fan theories about a gay endgame, adding even more excitement to Zagarino’s role.

So, who exactly is Tanner Zagarino behind the scenes? The actor has a natural charisma that shines through both on and off-screen. Known for his easygoing personality and relatable vibe, Zagarino is just as magnetic in real life as he is on-screen. His social media is full of candid moments, where he engages with fans and gives a behind-the-scenes look into his work, whether it’s in Shrinking or The Summer I Turned Pretty.

His portrayal of Redbird, in particular, is a standout. While Redbird could have been just another stereotypical frat bro, Zagarino adds unexpected depth and complexity to the role. He’s not just a muscle-bound, beer-chugging side character; Redbird has a subtle, emotional depth, revealed through moments of vulnerability, particularly when he opens up about his past relationship with Sean. It’s this nuance in his performance that’s turned Redbird into a character fans are invested in—and why Zagarino’s name is quickly becoming a staple in entertainment circles.

With the show’s focus on the love triangle between Belly (Lola Tung) and the Fisher brothers, fans are now speculating whether the connection between Jere and Redbird could spark a surprising queer romance. While Jere’s bisexuality has been subtly integrated into the storyline, Redbird’s queer identity opens the door for a fresh twist in the series—one that could lead to a gay love story. The Jedbird ship is gaining traction, and fans are excited to see if the show delivers a happy ending for these two characters.

As Zagarino’s career continues to rise, it’s clear that his talent and charisma are only beginning to make waves. With roles like Redbird, he’s showcasing his ability to balance humor, heart, and vulnerability. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see where his character—and his career—go next.

Could Redbird and Jere have their own love story? It’s a tantalizing possibility, and if it happens, it’ll be a huge moment for queer representation on mainstream TV. But no matter what happens with his character, Zagarino’s future in Hollywood is looking brighter than ever.

So, if you haven’t already, it’s time to get familiar with Tanner Zagarino. His role as Redbird is just the beginning, and we’ll definitely be keeping an eye on this rising star as he continues to take the entertainment world by storm.