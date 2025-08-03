The Bully’s Unexpected Apology That Changed Everything

It’s a moment no one could’ve predicted: a former high school bully reaching out after two decades to say, “I’m sorry.”

For Misha Brown, a 37-year-old influencer with nearly 4 million followers, it wasn’t just any apology. It came with a deeply personal twist: the man who once tormented him had a son who had just come out as gay.

“Honestly, when I first saw the message come through, I didn’t know what to expect,” Brown confesses to PEOPLE exclusively. “I couldn’t think of a single reason as to why he’d reach out. But there it was, and I opened it.”

The timing was unexpected but powerful. Brown had come out at around the same age as his former bully’s son, and the message made him reflect on his own experience of growing up in a small town in Western New York, where being different meant being targeted.

“Being bullied as a child truly shaped the entire experience of growing up,” Brown says. “I overanalyzed every part of myself. How was I standing? Was I too loud? Was I safe in my surroundings?”

These aren’t just the worries of a shy kid, they’re the haunting fears of someone trying to survive in an environment where acceptance felt like a faraway dream. And for Brown, who loved belting out Whitney Houston songs and playing with Polly Pockets—both considered stereotypically “girly”—that dream of acceptance came at a steep price.

Despite the bullying, Brown found solace in his talent as a performer. But acceptance, he says, became his only currency. “It made me perform, in a way… it made me put a lot of pressure on myself.”

Fast-forward twenty years, and Brown is now a multi-hyphenate sensation—host of the hit podcast The Big Flop, a social media influencer, and a voice for queer youth. Yet, even with his success, the past never truly vanished. That’s why the unexpected message from his former tormentor hit him harder than he anticipated.

The bully’s message wasn’t just an apology. It was a reflection of growth. “When I learned my son was gay, my first thought was hoping he would be met with more kindness than I had shown you,” the man wrote.

Brown, who had been around the same age as his former bully’s son when he came out, was overwhelmed with emotion.

“People don’t think that I should accept his apology… but I cried when I read what he wrote to me,” Brown admits. “I cried for me, the little boy who desperately cried in his mom’s arms, begging to not be gay. I cried for his son, who gets to have a dad like mine, who loves their kid no matter what. And I cried because I am a chronically optimistic person (so annoying) and this is proof that there is goodness in people, even if they don’t always show it.”

And while many may question the sincerity of such an apology or whether it truly “makes up” for the pain Brown endured, his response was full of grace and understanding.

“I would say that makes up for something,” Brown shared in a TikTok video that has now garnered over 2.4 million views. “What a cool feeling to get that moment. I guess people can change.”

In the video, Brown spoke to the deeper lesson his experience imparted: “We can’t change other people or will them to give us retribution, but we can control how we show up for ourselves.”

This powerful story of healing resonates with anyone who’s struggled with self-doubt or been scarred by bullying. It highlights something universally human: the capacity for change and the power of forgiveness.

Brown’s emotional openness serves as a reminder to both the victims and perpetrators of bullying: growth is possible, and healing doesn’t always come in the way we expect. For Brown, who’s spent years confronting his past, this moment of closure is the cherry on top of a long journey of self-love and acceptance.

“Parents of queer youth often tell me they share my content with their kids to show them they’re strong, worthy, and deserving of a full, authentic life,” Brown says. “I want for people to experience hope from this story… so many people have struggled through similar experiences, and maybe they can find a little healing of their own through this apology from my bully.”

The tale of Brown and his former bully is more than just an apology story; it’s a message that no matter how bruising our past might be, we can rewrite the narrative, move toward healing, and—perhaps—find peace in places we never thought possible. Because sometimes, it’s not just the apology that heals, but the act of choosing to accept it.

Brown’s debut book Be Your Own Bestie—due for release in February 2026—will no doubt delve deeper into his own journey, offering the kind of wisdom that helped him turn his pain into purpose.

It’s a beautiful thing when a moment from the past can finally come full circle, offering healing not just for the wounded, but also for the one who caused the wound. And for Misha Brown, it’s a testament to the power of forgiveness, growth, and, of course, finding your own peace.

