The Cast of ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Reflect on Season 3 and What’s Next

It looks like the stakes have never been higher in Ginny & Georgia.

Now streaming on Netflix, Season 3 picks up in the aftermath of Georgia’s shocking arrest on her wedding day, shattering her fairy tale ending and thrusting the Miller family in the public eye like never before. With the world closing in, Ginny is forced to reckon with what it truly means to stand by her mother – and whether she even wants to.

As secrets unravel and loyalties are tested, the new season promises even more drama, heartache, and unexpected twists.

Instinct recently sat down with stars Antonia Gentry and Brianne Howey to unpack the emotional rollercoaster ahead, diving into the evolving complexities of Ginny and Georgia’s relationship, the ripple effects of Georgia’s arrest, and how both characters continue to confront their past while navigating an uncertain future. They also touch on the show’s ongoing dedication to representing mental health and LGBTQ+ storylines with nuance and depth.

We also caught up with Felix Mallard and Sara Waisglass, who offered insight into what’s next for fan-favorites Marcus and Max. From Marcus’s quiet battle with depression to Max’s empowering queer journey, the actors reflect on the personal growth, messy relationships, and moments of hope that define their arcs this season.

As always, Ginny & Georgia balances sharp humor with raw honesty – and Season 3 is no exception.

Check out the full video interviews below.

Antonia Gentry & Brianne Howey…

Felix Mallard & Sara Waisglass…