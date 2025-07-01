The Curious Case of Drake’s Abs: Real, Ripped, or Reconstructed?

Let’s be real — queer culture has long thrived on decoding illusions, sharpening shade, and dissecting thirst traps with all the precision of a Beverly Hills surgeon. So when Drake—yes, that Drake—posted a sultry, shirtless mirror selfie revealing what appeared to be marble-sculpted abs, gay Twitter pulled out the magnifying glass and a scalpel.

RELATED: Bear Necessities + California Sun + More Eye Candy

Advertisement

In the now-infamous post, the “Nokia” crooner stands behind a sleek, well-stocked bar, glistening with what could only be described as divine dew (or just well-placed oil). His six-pack is front and center—shining, symmetrical, and suspiciously cinematic. He doubles down with a moody jogging video, shirtless again, as if to say: “Yes, I do wake up like this.”

“I’m wide awake for the nights that separate the type who get to it til they get it right from the type who just …type,” Drake cryptically captioned the post. Inspirational? Mysterious? Maybe both. Or maybe just a soft launch for his alleged surgeon’s new IG page.

Advertisement

If you’ve somehow managed to dodge the last decade of pop culture, here’s a crash course: Drake is one of the most commercially successful and influential artists of his generation. Known for hits like Hotline Bling, God’s Plan, and One Dance, he’s a Grammy-winning rapper, singer, and producer who’s blurred genre lines and broken chart records—while also occasionally breaking the internet with thirsty selfies.

Enter @surgeonmade_curves, the plastic surgery whisperers of Instagram, who reposted Drake’s photo and dropped this flaming nugget: “Did it again.” The account didn’t mince words, accusing the 38-year-old rapper of frequent flyer miles at the surgery table. “This man be too hype to show them abs/body and gives it away every single time,” they wrote. Ouch.

Advertisement

Of course, the gay internet—keepers of receipts and lovers of aesthetic truths—had a field day. It’s not the first time Drake has been accused of swapping gym time for scalpel time. In 2023, Rick Ross notoriously dubbed him “BBL Drizzy,” after swirling rumors that the former Degrassi heartthrob had indulged in a Brazilian butt lift and other enhancements.

Advertisement

And here’s the thing: no one’s mad about it. Queer audiences, in particular, understand the complex, sometimes campy relationship between authenticity and artifice. We celebrate transformation. We stan a little cosmetic zhuzh. But we also live for transparency—or at least a good-natured wink to the camera. Drake’s commitment to looking like a Hot Male NPC in an EA Sports game just feels… too polished to be purely oat milk and sit-ups.

Still, give credit where it’s due. The man knows his angles, and he’s clearly in on the bit. Whether he’s working out at Equinox or tucking himself into a post-op compression garment, Drake remains a master of cultural reinvention—and maybe just a little bit of illusion.

RELATED: 4 the Love of Tony Ardolino is a Spin-Off I’d Watch!

Advertisement

As the gays might say, “BBL or not, he understood the assignment.”

And if nothing else, the post gave the internet exactly what it craves: a new meme, a fresh conspiracy, and the comfort of knowing even global superstars aren’t immune to the call of a snatched waist.