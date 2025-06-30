Agustín Della Corte Building a Career Out of Honesty, Not Hype

Let’s just say it: Agustín Della Corte is the kind of man you want to root for. Not just because he’s stunning on screen (and, yes, he is), but because he carries a queer sensitivity into his craft that’s rare, raw, and quietly radical. With the kind of resume that could make even the most seasoned actor sweat—Netflix’s Olympo, an Oscar-nominated turn in The Society of the Snow, and now a feature role in Papeles—he’s already shaping up to be one of Latin America’s most magnetic exports.

But don’t confuse his rise with flash-in-the-pan fame. Della Corte’s work simmers with slow-burn intensity, shaped by a background in theater and an insistence on honesty—on and off screen. And for the LGBTQ+ crowd? He’s more than just eye candy. He’s a kind of spiritual comrade, the kind of artist whose vulnerability feels like both resistance and refuge.

The Theater Kid That Could

Before the Netflix calls and feature film sets, there was a boy in Uruguay who found magic in the theater. Not applause—magic. That kind of ethereal, sweaty, sacred transformation that happens when no one’s watching.

In his interview with Numéro, Della Corte reflected, “The magic that appears in class, in a carefree context, far from the pressures of work, is hard to replicate on set, but it’s as if those sensations get imprinted on your body.”

It’s almost erotic the way he talks about acting—as a sensual, full-bodied surrender. Queer folks will recognize that language immediately. It’s how we talk about becoming. Whether it’s in drag, in love, or onstage, there’s a hunger to inhabit more of yourself. And Agustín gets that.

The Power of Living Out Loud

In Olympo, Della Corte plays Roque Pérez, the captain of the Spanish National Rugby 7s team—and yes, he’s openly gay. But before you get misty-eyed with the queer representation moment, understand this isn’t just Pride Month fluff. Olympo tackles the real consequences of being out in a deeply masculinized, homophobic arena.

“Unfortunately, homophobia still exists in the world of sports today,” he says. “And through Roque, the audience will experience the impact that this kind of discrimination has on the life and career of someone who suffers from it.”

A gay rugby captain on Netflix? That’s not just representation—it’s reparations. For every closeted athlete, every locker room secret, every broken heart told to “man up,” Roque is a reclamation.

Bayona and the Big League

Let’s not forget where Della Corte really burst into public consciousness: The Society of the Snow, directed by J.A. Bayona. The film was a cinematic monster—13 Goya nominations and an Oscar nod for Best International Feature—but it was also a kind of spiritual bootcamp.

“From the beginning, J.A. helped me build a level of self-confidence that no one had ever helped me experience before,” Della Corte says. “He valued the naturalness I brought to acting and even joked about banning me from studying acting.”

Yes, banned from acting school. Iconic.

The Lessons Are Personal

When he recalls a formative lesson from his time with revered teacher Alejandro Catalán, it’s one of those truths that hits different for queer people:

“In acting, we cannot allow ourselves what we don’t allow ourselves in real life.”

It’s devastating in its simplicity. How many of us are still learning to allow ourselves softness? Power? Mess? Desire?

Acting, for Agustín, isn’t just make-believe. It’s an excavation. It’s therapy with the camera rolling. And his characters—whether a survivor, a rugby captain, or a guy with just a few lines—are all living invitations for us to stop pretending.

The Bottom Line

Agustín Della Corte is more than a rising star—he’s a prism through which we can see queerness, artistry, and authenticity collide. He’s not just giving us characters; he’s giving us permission. To show up. To stand out. To let ourselves feel everything.

He may not call himself a queer icon (yet), but make no mistake: queer people recognize their own. And Agustín? He’s one of ours.

