The Secret Wedding of Rob Halford: Metal God Ties the Knot Quietly

When Judas Priest’s Rob Halford married his longtime partner Thomas last year, it wasn’t the typical rock star extravaganza. No over-the-top stadium show, no red carpet—just a “beautiful, simple” ceremony by a cactus, with a few close friends and the love of his life. The moment, though intimate, was a celebration that felt both profoundly personal and unapologetically Rob Halford.

In a candid interview with Jake Shears on Queer the Music, Halford shared the story of how he and Thomas, who’s from Alabama, finally decided to make it official. After years of asking—and years of Thomas pushing back—Halford got an unexpected surprise. “I stopped asking, ‘Let’s get married,’” he laughed, but on one of their “night walks,” Thomas turned to him and said, “We should get married.” Without missing a beat, Halford rushed home and called a pastor.

The ceremony, which took place outside by the pool and the infamous cactus, was nothing short of perfect for them. “It was obviously me and him and an officiant, as they call them, who are legalized to marry people,” Halford recalled. “Two of my dearest friends, Jim Silvia, who was Priest’s [tour] manager forever, his wife. There were just four of us around the pool, around the cactus, the heavy metal cactus. And it was over in an instant. But it was just a beautiful, simple ceremony.”

While the event was small, it marked a monumental moment in Halford and Thomas’s three-decade-long relationship—and also in Halford’s ongoing journey of self-expression. Yet, despite the progress he’s seen since coming out in 1998, Halford made it clear that homophobia is still very much alive in America. “America is still incredibly homophobic,” he said, reflecting on his years of living there. “I’ve lived here for a long time and I’ve seen a lot happen since the ’80s. And really it gets me angry and upset, but when I go on stage and perform with Priest, some guys will say, ‘I love Judas Priest, but I’m not gay.’”

It’s a sentiment Halford is all too familiar with. While he’s had decades to come to terms with his identity, some fans still hesitate to reconcile their love for his music with his queerness. “I’m a huge fan of Priest, but I’m not a gay guy” is a refrain he’s heard over and over, and it’s one that’s stayed with him. “It might be a fraction,” he admitted, “but it’s still there.”

But Halford isn’t just looking backward—he’s also hopeful for the future. Reflecting on how far the LGBTQ+ community has come over the last 50 years, he emphasized that the fight for equality is far from over. “There should be no rules on how you look, how you speak, how you dress,” he said. “All that should be an open book, because that’s what love is.” His words feel like a rallying cry not just for metalheads, but for anyone who believes that love should be limitless.

And let’s not forget that moment in 1998 when Halford came out on MTV—casually, like it was no big deal—while promoting his side project 2wo. “I did that show. I went back to the hotel, sat in the room, going, ‘What have I done? What have I done?’ And I was like, ‘I don’t care,’” he laughed. That moment wasn’t just a revelation; it was a turning point for both Halford and for rock music as a whole.

As Judas Priest continues to rock arenas across the world, Halford’s message has never been clearer: it’s time to embrace authenticity, on stage and off. The world is still working toward total acceptance, but love—real love—has always been Halford’s compass. And whether he’s headbanging at a sold-out show or standing by the pool with Thomas, his story is one of love, metal, and a cactus that’s seen it all.