Timo Barthel Is Diving Into Gold—and Your OnlyFans Feed

If there were an Olympic event for winning hearts while redefining masculinity, Timo Barthel would be bringing home gold in that too.

Over the weekend, the German diver soared to the top of the podium at the European Championships in Antalya, Turkey. Alongside his synchro partner Moritz Linus Wesemann, Barthel claimed gold, leaving Italy with silver, and Great Britain doing the polite British thing and quietly accepting bronze.

But this wasn’t Barthel’s first time making waves on the European stage. He’s no stranger to success, having nabbed bronze in both the 2020 and 2022 Championships in the 10-meter platform synchro event. More recently, he took seventh at the Paris 2024 Olympics in the same event with Jaden Eikermann, and placed sixth individually on the 10-meter platform—because apparently gravity isn’t real when you’re Timo Barthel.

Yet, beyond the medals and perfect entries, Barthel is turning heads outside the pool too—with a splashy presence on OnlyFans.

Yes, the German diving phenom is among a growing list of elite athletes who’ve taken their talents to the subscription-based content platform. Accessed via the link in his Instagram bio, Barthel’s page is flagged for “sensitive content,” but we promise—it’s more Speedo than scandal. The feed features the kind of visuals you might expect from an elite diver: abs, angles, and yes, gloriously unapologetic tanlines.

“Most of the pictures and videos you will see on my page are in trunks,” reads the page’s description. “Please don’t forget … I am a[n] athlete not a porn actor. We are in the public eye and have to take care of our reputation. Everything you see on this page is only for this page.”

This mix of vulnerability and boundaries is part of Barthel’s quiet charm—he knows where the line is and still manages to flirt with it. With a cheeky wink and a firm grip on his public image, he embodies a new generation of athletes who are unafraid to be multifaceted: elite, expressive, and just a little bit extra.

But also.. Are we seeing this part as well:

“If you have question or you want to have a private deal, just let me know.”

And for anyone wondering, “Is Timo Barthel gay?”—the answer is best left in his own words.

“I am not a given name,” he told Outsports back in 2020. “Human is human. It’s doesn’t matter which side you attracted to and It doesn’t matter which skin color you have. Human is human.”

He doubled down on that sentiment ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, telling Outsports:

“Humanity is what counts. And love is love. Doesn’t matter which direction.”

It’s a sentiment that echoes deeply in queer circles, where authenticity often has to fight for breath. Barthel doesn’t need a label to be a part of the story—he already is. By simply existing as an unapologetically body-positive, expressive, and open-minded athlete in the public eye, he’s rewriting the playbook on what queerness in sport can look like.

In a world where shirtless thirst traps are a dime a dozen, it’s rare to find someone who manages to be both a dreamboat and a decent human being. Barthel, it seems, dives headfirst into both.

And in our completely objective, deeply journalistic opinion?

He looks d*mn good in a Speedo.

Source: Outsports