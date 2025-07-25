Tom Daley Strips Down for the Weather Forecast

In a world where the weather forecast is usually a mundane prelude to the day’s drizzle or sunshine, This Morning took a bold step into the absurdly fun by turning Tom Daley’s dream into a hilarious reality. On Thursday, July 24, viewers were treated to a special segment where the former Olympic diver swapped his speedos for—well, more speedos, but with a weather twist.

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, standing in for the usual duo of Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard, welcomed Tom for a candid chat about his career and his childhood dreams. But in true This Morning fashion, things took a turn for the fabulous when the topic veered from Olympic glory to Tom’s teenage longing for a completely different career—reading the weather on the radio.

“When I was younger, they were doing this local radio thing where they were going around schools and you could apply to read the weather on the radio,” Daley shared with a nostalgic grin. “My friend got chosen and I was jealous she got to do it. I never got to do the weather.”

Ah, the lost dreams of our youth. But hey, Tom, if there’s any consolation, you’re currently nailing the most extra weather presentation anyone could ask for.

After a chat about his post-diving life (including a mysterious reference to Celebrity Traitors that left us all intrigued), Tom took his weather prediction duties to the next level. Sporting a vibrant, eye-catching rain jacket that practically screamed “ready for a downpour,” he proceeded to strip off—first the jacket, then the pants—revealing himself in nothing but his iconic Olympic-worthy abs and a pair of snug underwear. Because why not?

Of course, Tom Daley has been an advocate for openness and inclusivity, famously coming out as gay in 2013 via a heartfelt YouTube video. Since then, he’s used his platform to advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and mental health, becoming an inspiration to many. In 2017, he married screenwriter and director Dustin Lance Black, and the couple later welcomed their son, Robbie, in 2018. Tom’s courage in being openly gay and proud in a world where athletes still face scrutiny for their sexuality is just one more reason we love him.

With Alison and Dermot standing by, Tom proceeded to deliver his forecast in a style that only someone with Daley levels of charm could pull off.

“Here is Tom’s Daley Weather forecast,” he began. “The good news is that following the recent downpours, it will be a lot more dry. I won’t be needing these,” he said, tossing his jacket away dramatically. A fashion statement? Certainly. But also, a promise of rain-free days ahead.

But the best part was Tom’s cheeky, yet oddly informative, weather commentary. Teasing fans about his mysterious role on Celebrity Traitors, he had this to say about the weather in Scotland, where he’d recently filmed: “Starting in the North of Scotland, where I recently spent time shooting Celebrity Traitors. It’s very triggering.” A phrase we can all relate to when dealing with unpredictable British weather.

The forecast continued with a blend of humor and hints, including an 80% chance that 100% of the “faithful” would be drenched while cloaked in the show’s mysterious drama. “Claudia, if you’re watching, a word to the wise: waterproof mascara,” he quipped. That’s the kind of forecast we need.

As the segment progressed, things got even more chaotic (and wetter). Alison, of course, had to get in on the action, climbing a ladder and showering poor Tom with a watering can. All while holding back fits of giggles, naturally.

But despite the soaking, Tom remained in full presenter mode, ready to dish out weather forecasts for his hometown of Plymouth. “Temperatures will be staying in the 70s, it should be a very Plymouth day,” he said, giving us all the warm, nostalgic vibes of a childhood spent beachside. And for anyone with plans to swim, he wisely added: “If the weather is nice in your area and you end up by a beach or pool, remember, do not drink and dive.”

In true comedic fashion, Tom concluded the forecast with, “In summary, this weekend heavy rain seems to have thrown in the towel.” A fitting metaphor for his entire morning—an unexpected storm of joy that left us all drenched in laughter.

The applause from the Loose Women audience was deafening as Tom took a bow, leaving Dermot to tell him that he’s welcome to come back anytime to make weather forecasts extra fabulous. If only every weather forecast came with a side of cheeky humor, Olympic abs, and a sprinkling of mystery.

Here’s to more unexpected weather shows, Tom. The forecast is looking bright—unless you’re wearing white pants, then it’s looking a little too much like the ‘80s.

