Troye Sivan Redefines the Wilderness in Prada

Troye Sivan’s latest venture into the wild is no ordinary nature retreat. Forget peaceful hikes and sunset picnics. This is a rugged, rough-around-the-edges, Brokeback Mountain-esque experience — with a dash of high fashion, naturally. In the latest issue of CR Fashion Book, the 29-year-old singer and actor has gone full-on vagabond for an editorial spread that blends the grittiness of the great outdoors with the finesse of Prada couture. And, let’s be clear: it’s absolutely not your typical camping trip.

Vagabond Vibes: Fashion Edition

Titled “Vagabond Tales,” the shoot — complete with three unique covers — finds Sivan in a series of candid (and, dare we say, very sexy) moments: stripping down to his boxers to camp in the wilderness, casually popping a squat to shave, sleeping under the stars, and getting a little too real when nature calls. All while wearing Prada. Let’s just say that this is a look no one else could pull off, but Troye? He’s working it!

Though the cuts and bruises across his body and face scream “survivor chic,” they’re not quite as authentic as his wilderness adventure suggests. (We’re looking at you, makeup artist!) But the clothes? Those are the real deal. Dressed head to toe in Prada, styled by Marc Forné and captured by Sebastián Faena, Troye somehow manages to channel both the ‘babygirl twink’ vibes and some serious outdoor masculinity. It’s like if a wilderness rugged cowboy met the world’s most fabulous runway show—and, well, a twink emerged triumphant in the wild.

Real Talk: Coming Out and Unapologetic Confidence

As stunning as the editorial is, it’s the accompanying interview that really gets to the heart of Troye’s journey. Sivan, always the genuine soul, opens up about his road to authenticity and his deeply human moment right before coming out to his parents. “Deep down, I knew in my heart that they would be okay with me being gay, but I still mentally prepared myself for the worst-case scenario—just in case,” he confides.

That vulnerable moment before coming out is one that many of us know all too well. Troye’s insight into that time in his life resonates with anyone who has wrestled with the fear of rejection and the weight of uncertainty. But what stands out even more is the moment when he found the courage to be unapologetic: “I’m gay, and I’m going to be open about it. I’m going to come out,” he says, acknowledging that this bold step wasn’t just about personal liberation—it was a monumental declaration of self-love.

“I think understanding what that could mean, and still feeling self-assured enough to say, ‘I’m gay, and I’m going to be open about it. I’m going to come out,’ was a big moment,” he continues. “That was when I really understood what it meant, the potential ramifications, and still chose to listen to myself and live a free, fulfilled life.”

It’s this deep sense of self-assurance and unapologetic confidence that has defined Troye’s career and public persona. He credits that security to the LGBTQ+ community that paved the way for him, recognizing the privilege he experiences because of the fearless trailblazers who came before him. He’s not just standing on their shoulders—he’s shouting from the rooftops, living out loud, and thriving.

“I owe almost all of it to other people and to my circumstances. So for me, something that might have seemed radical at the time—like kissing a boy in a music video in 2015—just felt natural, right, and not that scary,” Troye reflects, underscoring the significance of those who have made it easier for others to be their true selves in public.

The Troye Sivan Effect: A Legacy of Freedom

It’s clear that Troye Sivan’s evolution into a cultural icon isn’t just about his music or his style (though both are on point). It’s about his unwavering commitment to being himself—unabashedly, unapologetically, and with a little wilderness-inspired flair. Whether he’s in the heart of the wild wearing Prada or standing on the global stage as an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, Troye has come to represent something more than just a pop star: he embodies the promise of living your truth, no matter what.

And let’s be real: if you can rock Prada while camping in the wilderness, be confident in your sexuality, and still make us all feel like we’re a part of your journey? That’s the kind of energy we can all get behind.

So, Troye, keep doing your thing. We’ll be right here, following you, whether you’re strutting down a red carpet or popping a squat in the great outdoors. The wilderness looks good on you.