Tyler Posey Had A NSFW Leak & Twitter Users Aren’t Happy

Tyler Posey trended online late last night and earlier this morning, and it seems nobody is happy about it.

Last year, Tyler Posey fans were excited to find out that the actor, who says he has had sexual interactions with men but wishes not to label himself, was starting an OnlyFans account. For the most part, the actor said the account would not be sexual in nature. He wanted to use the site to connect with his most devoted followers. But recently, it seems the actor has gone back on his own words.

A recent video on Tyler Posey’s OnlyFans shows Posey toching himself before he reveals his package to the camera. Since we try to keep this site as Safe For Work as possible, we won’t be linking to the video here. BUT, all you have to do is search his name on Twitter and we’re sure you’ll find it.

But here’s the funny thing, most U.S. citizens on Twitter discovered the video when they woke up this morning. And many of us were not too happy with the surprise.

Though, there were some celebrating the video….

Now, we could just end the story here. Post some “look at this man’s penis” sentiment, enjoy the clicks, and walk away. But something about the situation didn’t sit right with this writer. Honestly, my initial reaction was much like the others on Twitter. A moment of curiosity, “Why is Tyler Posey trending,” a click, and then a moment of regret, “Eww.”

But, “Eww?” Why “Eww?” What is it about Tyler Posey and this OnlyFans video that’s causing me and several others on Twitter to roll our eyes? And is it fair?

In comparison, take the Chris Evans situation from last year. The Captain America star posted a screenshot of his phone’s most recent photos page. Unbeknownst to the actor, one barely visible photo revealed the image of Evans’ penis. For the most part, Evans was consoled online. He was even lusted after and thanked. Then, his response of telling people to go vote in the 2020 Presidential Election garnered even more praise. So, why is Tyler Posey, who has also had a NSFW leak, getting such a different response?

Well, to be fair, the situations aren’t exactly the same. Evans’ leaked was an accident. Plus, the photo was dark and blurry enough to keep an air of mystery and privacy. Then his humble response kept him in everyone’s good graces. Meanwhile, Tyler Posey having an OnlyFans and streaming a video with his penis is vivid and purposeful.

In a way, Posey tapped into the bias society has with sex work. Unfortunately, society still hasn’t come around to the idea of intentional nudity. However, maybe the fact he’s getting paid for his OnlyFans means he’s fine with some judgment. Who’s to say?

Though, let’s not forget that this is still a leak. Tyler Posey sharing the video on his OnlyFans is different than posting it on Twitter. And, there’s no evidence that he posted it on the social media platform. It’s more likely that one of his followers shared the video and then it started to spread from there. So, everyone is ultimately mocking Posey for a stolen video.

But conversely, there’s no evidence that he didn’t post on Twitter either. And here’s the real problem. Tyler Posey has become known for sharing nudes. This is the third time, to this writer’s knowledge, that Posey’s nudes have spread online. And that’s not counting all of his butt photos. There’s also the rumor/speculation that Posey, at least once, purposefully spread his nudes. Whether that is true or not, doesn’t longer matter to the public. The public has its opinion of Posey and that’s not going to change.

The real difference between Tyler Posey and Chris Evans is the public’s perception of them. Chris Evans had a one-time leak? That’s exciting news. Tyler Posey had his third (or more) leak? That’s no longer exciting. In fact, now it’s verging on the side of unwanted and hostile. To some, it may even be a cry for help.

The public and Twitter users no longer care for facts like whether or not Posey leaked the video himself. It’s too late for that. The masses have already decided who they think Posey is. And that’s a much scarier thought behind this silly Twitter trend than you’d originally assume.

In the end, what Twitter users are doing is satisfying themselves. Whether they’re spreading the video or enjoying memes about it, they’re indulging in themselves at the expense of Tyler Posey and the (most likely) stolen video of his body. And does he deserve that? I don’t think so. So taking a step back from it all, and I mean it all, it feels like all I can really say is, “Eww.”

Writer’s Note: This is the opinion of one Instinct Magazine contributor and does not reflect the views of Instinct Magazine itself or fellow contributors.