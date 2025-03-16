Winter Beach Time + Working The Night Shift + More Eye Candy

by

Favorite Instagram eye candy from the week

Sharing some favorite Insta eye candy from the week starting with Felipe (above), who threw down Egyptian style in Brazil…

…while JP Charles looked majestic at Carnaval in Trinidad:

Alejo Ospina was a vision in grey:

Gustavo Correa beached it in Mexico:

How comedian Matteo Lane sends birthday greetings to his bestie:

Jake Williamson posed for some pics with Speedo:

Daniel Knight went island hopping:

When the snow calls you “over dressed,” you know what to do:

Lil Nas X is embracing his “pink phase:”

Vinson Fraley entered his “moody cowboy” era:

The beach is Shomari Francis’s favorite gym:

“Law and Order” star Mehcad Brooks looked ever-so-chill:

Fashion model João Lima worked the nightshift:

