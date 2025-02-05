Jeremy Allen White is booked, busy, and bringing the heat!

Advertisement

RELATED: J.A.W. Back and Bulging in New Calvin Klein Ad

Fresh off his Emmy-winning run on The Bear (catch it on Disney+ if you haven’t already), White is diving headfirst into a new Netflix limited series, Enigma Variations. Based on the novel by Call Me By Your Name author André Aciman, the series follows Paul, a man navigating love, lust, and identity across years of intense, often complicated relationships. Expect anonymous encounters, long-lost lovers, and a whole lot of emotional turmoil—Aciman-style.

Advertisement

RELATED: Jeremy Allen White Rocks His Tighty Whities

Directed and executive produced by Oliver Hermanus (The History of Sound), Enigma Variations explores Paul’s formative first love, a summer romance with Nanni, a cabinet maker on an Italian island. Fast forward, and Paul’s now in New York with Maud—until another man throws his world into chaos. Oh, and there’s also an on-off affair with and an all-consuming email obsession. Messy? Deliciously so.

Advertisement

RELATED: Zac Efron & Jeremy Allen White Spill the Tea on ‘Iron Claw’s Sweaty Naked Scenes

While the cast beyond White hasn’t been announced, let the fan casting begin! Who should play the passionate, brooding Nanni? The enigmatic Maud? The mystery man who derails Paul’s life in the best way possible?

Advertisement

RELATED: Zac Efron & Jeremy Allen White Spill the Tea on ‘Iron Claw’s Sweaty Naked Scenes

Meanwhile, White is also filming Deliver Me From Nowhere, the Bruce Springsteen biopic, where the Boss himself gave his seal of approval:

“He’s got an interpretation of me that I think the fans will deeply recognize… he’s just done a great job.”

Advertisement

RELATED: Zac Efron’s Muscly ‘Iron Claw’ Transformation Amazes Co-Star Jeremy Allen White

And that’s not all—White will also star in The Mandalorian & Grogu (2026) and You Can’t Win (TBA). Safe to say, he’s on fire. Who’s excited to see him in Enigma Variations?

Advertisement

RELATED: Jeremy Allen White Shows Off Fit Bod in New Glistening Shirtless Snaps

Source: The Guardian