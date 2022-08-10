Docuseries ‘House Of Hammer’ Drops New Trailer

The trailer for the Armie Hammer docuseries is out.

Defamed actor Armie Hammer and his family are at the center of a new documentary series by Discovery+. The new series, titled House of Hammer, follows five generations of Hammer men and their alleged abuses of power.

“Magnify Succession a million times and it was my family,” says Armie Hammer’s aunt Casey Hammer in the trailer.

Armie Hammer became the subject of controversy in 2021 when several women came forward to accuse Hammer of abuse. Screenshots of past social media messages between Hammer and models showed that Hammer was cheating on his (now divorced) wife Elizabeth Chambers. On top of that, Hammer made comments about rape fantasies, the desire to inflict pain on his partners, and admitted to being “100% a cannibal.”

House of Hammer investigates not only Armie Hammer but the other family members of the oil tycoon family. A 2021 piece by Variety Fair detailed the history of the Hammer family’s misconduct since 1919, which includes accusations of violence, abuse, political manipulation, and financial fraud.

“The accusations of rape and abuse brought against Armie Hammer in the last few years are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the Hammer family. With House of Hammer, we witness truly disturbing details and sinister secrets that money and power couldn’t hide forever,” Jason Sarlanis, President of Crime and Investigative Content, Linear at Discovery+ said in the announcement release.

Serlanis then added, “This documentary provides an important platform for the incredibly courageous women who came forward to share their stories, and we hope their courage inspires others to continue meaningful conversations around abuse in our society.”

If you want to check out House of Hammer, it premieres on Discovery+ on September 2.