Brian J. Smith: The Gay ‘Sense8’ Star Joins ‘Vought Rising’

In the increasingly wild world of The Boys, nothing is ever predictable—except, perhaps, for the chaos. But when it comes to Vought Rising, the upcoming prequel to the The Boys franchise, one thing is clear: there’s more than just superhero madness on the horizon. The series is about to give us something even more thrilling: an openly gay actor, Brian J. Smith, stepping into the chaos, and in a world where representation is often sidelined, this is huge.

Smith, best known for his heartfelt and deeply emotional portrayal of grieving cop Will Gorski in the beloved but short-lived Sense8, is returning to our screens in Vought Rising, where he’ll play an undisclosed character.

Advertisement

RELATED: ‘Sense8’ Star Brian J. Smith Reveals the Love of His Life

Let’s not forget, Smith has always been unashamedly open about his sexuality, something that’s been an inspiration to fans ever since his days on Sense8. In that show, his character’s relationship with another man was a core part of his story arc—and it was done with sincerity and depth. Now, as he joins the twisted world of The Boys, it feels like the perfect time to explore the possibility of gay representation in this universe, especially considering how much the franchise enjoys deconstructing traditional superhero tropes.

RELATED: Hunter Doohan Opens Up About His Love for Playing Complex Villains

Advertisement

Smith himself couldn’t be more excited, posting on Instagram about the project: “Omg ya’ll. This show is going to be BONKERS. Stay tuned for more!” And considering how much he’s invested in roles that challenge norms, we can’t help but feel like this is a perfect match for him. It’s about time that the The Boys universe took a more intentional step toward gay representation, and Smith’s casting could be the beginning of something special.

Why Does This Matter?

The Boys franchise has never been shy about subverting expectations—whether it’s gory violence, satirical takes on capitalism, or the mess of morally gray superheroes. Yet, for all its cleverness, it’s often been a little lacking in meaningful gay representation. Sure, there’s some gay subtext, particularly with characters like Hughie and Starlight, but outright LGBTQ+ characters are few and far between. The addition of Brian J. Smith, as an openly gay actor, in a lead role in Vought Rising could offer more visibility and create a space for stories that aren’t just about punching through walls, but also punching through the barriers of outdated Hollywood stereotypes.

Advertisement

Smith’s casting is even more significant given the setting of Vought Rising—the 1950s. This was a time when gay people were forced to hide their identities and live in fear of societal backlash. How the show might navigate these issues, especially through the lens of a character that could very well be dealing with the consequences of being gay in such a repressive era, is something that has the potential to be both thought-provoking and groundbreaking.

The 1950s Were… Complicated for Gay People

As much as we love a good retro aesthetic (and Vought Rising is promising a twisted noir vibe), the 1950s was not exactly a golden age for LGBTQ+ representation, let alone acceptance. But there’s a chance that the show will use this time period to highlight how gay people navigated oppressive societal structures, even if that means a character must keep their identity secret or face dire consequences. With Smith’s history of playing complex, emotional gay characters, this could be the ideal backdrop for a transformative role.

A Long Wait, But Worth It

The series, which was officially greenlit in July 2024, won’t be hitting Prime Video until somewhere between late 2026 and early 2027. So, yeah, the wait might feel like an eternity. But considering the promise of a twisted murder mystery, explosive drama, and now the chance to watch a gay actor carve out a compelling role in a franchise known for its irreverence, this prequel is shaping up to be well worth it.

Advertisement

We may not know much about the character Smith will play—because Vought Rising is keeping those details locked up tighter than a superhero’s secret identity—but we do know one thing: his involvement is a game-changer. And that’s enough to get us hyped for the twisted ride ahead.

Source: Variety