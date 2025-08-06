Hunter Doohan Opens Up About His Love for Playing Complex Villains

Hunter Doohan’s journey has been one for the books, and he’s not stopping anytime soon. The 31-year-old actor, who is out and gay, has gone from a newcomer to a household name in just a few short years. Thanks to his pivotal role in Wednesday (the Tim Burton-led Netflix phenomenon), Doohan is now one of Hollywood’s rising stars. But he’s not just the guy who made you swoon as Tyler Galpin in Season 1. He’s also the guy who keeps pulling off the unhinged, psychotic bad guys we love to hate.

“I had done Your Honor, and I kind of thought that was the level of things,” Doohan reflects about the sudden leap to fame. “And then Wednesday came out, and it truly was just like overnight. It felt like the level of exposure had changed.” He shared this with OUT in an exclusive interview.

While it’s clear Doohan wasn’t prepared for his Wednesday fame explosion, it’s safe to say he’s been savoring the ride. Since the show’s release in 2022, the actor has made major personal and professional strides—like marrying his husband, and yes, having none other than Bryan Cranston officiate the wedding. Talk about Your Honor playing a role in real life.

But now, after a whirlwind marriage and roles in high-profile projects like Daredevil: Born Again and Evil Dead Burn, Doohan is back in the world of Wednesday with Season 2, which hits Netflix August 6.

This season, Tyler is not the sweet, misunderstood “normie” he appeared to be in Season 1. Oh no, he’s a full-blown Hyde, an unpredictable, psychotic creature who spends most of the season locked in a cell. But fear not, the sexual tension with Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) is still alive and kicking.

“I think Tyler is flirting and trying to get under her skin,” Doohan explains with a mischievous grin. “I think he’s been dreaming of her coming to see him. And I think he feels really hurt and abandoned by her when he thought she was the only one who wouldn’t do that to him.” Ah, the perfect recipe for an emotionally charged reunion—anger, love, and a desire for vengeance.

Let’s just say, when we first see Tyler in Season 2, chained, shirtless, and oh-so-dramatic, his fans are bound to be very happy. Doohan is fully aware of the extreme thirst his gay fanbase has for his Hyde persona. After all, who wouldn’t be swooning at a guy with a shock collar and a body that could lift a car?

“You read the script and it’s like, Chained, shirtless, hmm—there’s a layer of vanity,” he laughs when asked about the scene. “But I tried to make sense of it too. Obviously, when Tyler turns into Hyde, he has his full strength and power, but we do establish he has some of his ability when he’s in his human form.” And hey, for the record, the guy does have a little vanity. A little flexing never hurt anyone—except maybe Tyler’s victims.

And speaking of flexing, let’s not forget that 2023 Calvin Klein underwear photos made their rounds on Instagram. If you haven’t seen them, let’s just say they’re exactly what you expect from a guy whose “bad boy” status comes with a side of swoon and a dash of danger. For Doohan, it’s all part of the fun. “It’s fun. Bring it on. Love it,” he says when asked about being considered a heartthrob. We totally get it.

But being the versatile actor he is, Doohan doesn’t want to be typecast as just the juicy villain. In fact, his upcoming projects signal a shift away from his darker roles. “This fall, I’m gonna be in The Wilderness, a very grounded, real-life drama,” he says. And let’s not forget the Evil Dead Burn role he’s been gushing about. “I’m just so excited to step into that world… our director, Sébastien Vaniček, is amazing.” From monsters to grounded humans, Doohan’s next steps are all about variety.

While his roles may not have been explicitly queer, Doohan is certainly on the lookout for the right character to show off his true self.

“I’m out and a gay actor, and I feel really lucky that I’ve gotten to play a wide range of roles,” he says. “I truthfully haven’t been offered a bunch of gay roles. And I would love to play a queer character, not for the sake of it being queer, but like a great character who is queer.”

We love that, and with his talent and vision, it’s clear that the right role will come soon enough.

And for those wondering about his future in the queer community, Doohan looks to actors like Jonathan Bailey for inspiration. “Look at the films and franchises he’s leading as a leading man, and that’s really inspiring,” he shares, showing his deep respect for the queer stars paving the way.

But hold on—there’s one more dream gig on Hunter Doohan’s list that’s so fabulous, it has to happen. Ready for it? “I binge-watched 14 seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race,” he admits, his voice full of excitement. “That is literally a dream bucket list item for me. I definitely want to be there at some point.” Let’s be real, Hunter on the Drag Race judging panel or participating in an acting challenge? It’s only a matter of time.

As Wednesday Season 2 drops and Doohan continues to rise, it’s clear he’s on the cusp of even greater things. Whether he’s playing the villain or stepping into a queer role that speaks to him, we can’t wait to see what’s next for this charming, humble, and ever-so-talented actor.

Season 2 of Wednesday is now streaming on Netflix.

