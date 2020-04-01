Christopher Meloni Is Returning As Elliot Stabler

Fans Of The Bootylicious Christopher Meloni Can Rejoice As He’s Finally Returning To His Best Role

We understand that everyone is in love with Law & Order: Special Victim’s Unit hunk Christopher Meloni. After playing the most sadistic gay villain is OZ, Meloni ventured to become everyone’s biggest fantasy in former Marine turned detective, Elliot Stabler, in primetime’s longest running series. Co-starring with the forever fabulous, Mariska Hargitay, the two would lead arguably the best crime drama that has ever graced our televisions. We’ve already told you how the two were heavily rumored to reunite when Meloni was visiting Hargitay as she was filming the current season – and then we got the unfortunate news last week that Coronavirus has halted SVU’s production and we won’t get to see a “prominent” return to the series. The return was heavily favored by fans and speculation to be Meloni’s beeftastic Stabler. Low key, it appears those rumors were leaning towards being very true.

According to Variety, Meloni is returning to NBC in another Dick Wolf creation of crime drama. This go around, he’s going to be returning as Stabler who will be the head of an organized crime division of the New York Police Department. We can speculate that the “prominent” return was absolutely going to be Stabler as a segway into his new series. Meloni took to his Facebook to update his default photo to a throwback photo of himself as Stabler, further exciting his engaged audience. Fans have long anticipated Stabler’s return after he quit in season twelve. We can only hope to see a handful of SVU cameos, and with Hargitay being the face of NBC primetime, it’s likely we can expect her.

Meloni has been giving his fans what they want: HIM! When he isn’t reading thirst tweets about his bodacious dad bod, he’s also posting pictures of himself in kilts during the quarantine. This is definitely something to look forward to and trust and believe our eyes will be glued to the screen upon his return.

H/T: Variety