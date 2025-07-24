Efron Bros Go Shirtless on the Green: Golf, Abs, and Pure Vibes

July 22nd, 2025. A day that will live in very casual glory for the Efron brothers. Picture this: Zac, 37, the seasoned heartthrob with abs so iconic they probably have their own agent, and Dylan, 33, the “other Efron” (who we’re starting to appreciate more and more, TBH), casually golfing in what could only be described as “unfussy beachy chic” — shirtless, shoeless, and completely living their best, effortless lives.

RELATED: Dylan Efron Reveals His Thirst Trap Formula

Advertisement

The internet went into a collective swoon when the two shared a video from their impromptu day on the green, where the only thing more impressive than their golf swings was the whole vibe. Honestly, if you’d told us 10 years ago that the Efron brothers would be casually frolicking shirtless on a golf course in 2025, we would’ve assumed it was some fever dream from a fantasy film. But alas, the dream is real, and it’s served with a side of stunningly toned abs and an impeccable sense of carefree style.

The Instagram post, simply captioned “sticks” — perhaps a nod to their golf clubs, or maybe their choice to leave the shirt-and-shoes dress code behind — is exactly the kind of chill, Instagram-perfect moment we didn’t know we needed. The combination of sunshine, cheeky grins, and Zac’s enviable muscles got the internet into a frenzy, but it’s clear the Efron energy is what we’re truly living for.

RELATED: Zac Efron in a Towel? Yes, This Is Your Summon to Swoon

Advertisement

But hold up—this isn’t just any typical celeb moment. Fans know that Zac’s not just about being swoon-worthy on the big screen; he’s now a certified reality TV legend, too. After The Traitors season 3, where he became a surprise favorite thanks to his winning charm, positivity, and bromance with Boston Rob, he now has a level of coolness that few can touch. And yes, he won the season as a Faithful—don’t even try to challenge us on that.

Zac wasn’t just serving up gameplay, though; he was serving up trustworthiness, which—let’s face it—might just be the sexiest quality of all. He made hearts flutter, both in the game and out of it, alongside his tight-knit alliances with Gabby Windey, Dolores Catania, and Lord Ivar Mountbatten. They came together as one unstoppable, very attractive squad, and we’re not mad about it.

Now, fast-forward to July 22nd, where we’re seeing Zac and Dylan bring that same energy to the golf course, reminding us that there’s absolutely nothing like a shirtless, high-spirited afternoon with two Efrons out on a field. The combination of sportsmanship and undeniable charisma is basically what we need right now in a world of endless stress.

Advertisement

Zac’s pulling off that classic “just rolled out of bed, but make it a thirst trap” look while holding a golf club. With his signature glasses perched just so, and his abs clearly not missing any workout sessions, it’s as though the man’s casually reminding us he’s here to crush it—in every way possible. The soft gaze, the confidence, and the almost “I could golf, or I could just let you admire my abs” vibe is enough to make anyone forget the ball exists for a second.

And then there’s Dylan. Look at that carefree grin as he’s cruising in a golf cart beside his brother. There’s something about Dylan’s energy here—he’s all about having fun, not caring what anyone thinks, and clearly appreciating the moment with Zac. Shirtless with a necklace that just says “I’m here for a good time,” Dylan’s joy is palpable, like he’s truly living for the shared experience of the day. And I mean, who wouldn’t be?

Advertisement

In a nutshell, these A-list brothers have perfected the art of not taking life too seriously—and honestly, isn’t that what we all want? Take notes, folks. It’s not about golf skills; it’s about owning the green, the sun, and every inch of you. Because sometimes, all you need is a club in hand, a smile on your face, and some skin to let the world know that you’ve officially entered Vacation Mode: Efron Edition.

And just like that, with their casual athleticism, good vibes, and the fact that the sun is shining just right—the Efrons are making us rethink the entire way we approach summer.