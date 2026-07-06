Elle Woods Has Been a Gay Favorite for Years—The ‘Elle’ Cast Gets Why

Some pop culture favorites earn their place through awards. Others become beloved because fans simply decide they’re family. Elle Woods has always fallen into the second category.

RELATED: The Disney Character We All Secretly Knew Was Gay

Long before streaming services rebooted everything and social media crowned fictional characters as “gay icons,” plenty of LGBTQ+ fans had already embraced the relentlessly optimistic law student with the pink wardrobe and unshakable confidence. She never apologized for taking up space, never let anyone convince her she wasn’t smart enough, and proved that kindness could be just as powerful as ambition.

Now, Prime Video’s Elle is winding the clock back to high school, and the people behind the series aren’t trying to reinvent a classic character. They’re simply exploring how she became the woman audiences have loved for more than two decades—and happily acknowledging why gay fans have loved her all along.

Light spoilers for Elle ahead.

Rather than revisiting Harvard Law School, Elle begins in 1995, when teenage Elle Woods is navigating life in Seattle. Before courtroom victories and unforgettable speeches, she’s juggling awkward friendships, first crushes, family expectations, and the everyday chaos that comes with growing up.

RELATED: ‘Heartstopper Forever’ Just Dropped Leavers’ Ball Photos

Lexi Minetree leads the prequel as young Elle Woods, alongside June Diane Raphael and Tom Everett Scott as her parents, Eva and Wyatt Woods. The ensemble cast also includes Gabrielle Policano, Chandler Kinney, Jacob Moskovitz, Zac Looker, Amy Pietz, Jessica Belkin, Danielle Chand, Matt Oberg, Chloe Wepper, Logan Shroyer, Sharon Taylor, David Burtka, Brad Harder, Kayla Maisonet, Lisa Yamada, and James Van Der Beek.

Created by Laura Kittrell and co-showrun with Caroline Dries, the series is executive produced by Kittrell, Dries, Lauren Neustadter, and Reese Witherspoon, whose original performance helped turn Elle Woods into one of modern comedy’s most recognizable characters.

The cast understands why Elle clicked with gay audiences

When the conversation turned to Elle Woods’ devoted LGBTQ+ following, Minetree summed it up in one sentence.

“Elle Woods is for the girls and the gays,” she told Gayety. “What makes her so inspirational is how fiercely herself she is, even in an environment where she looks different than other people. She embraces her own style… but she always has this core of who she is.”

That unwavering confidence is exactly what has kept the character relevant for so many years.

“I feel like a lot of the queer community, that’s also a big part of it, embracing who you are… owning that and not caring if you’re different than other people.”

Of course, no discussion about Legally Blonde is complete without mentioning the franchise’s tiniest scene-stealer.

“It’s canonically known that Bruiser is gay too,” Minetree laughed.

Policano immediately backed her up.

“Bruiser is so gay.” “The best ally,” the cast agreed.

Honestly, the internet has spent years debating fictional characters with far less evidence than a gay, vegetarian Gemini Chihuahua.

The show lets queer characters exist beyond coming-out stories

One of the biggest differences between Elle and many teen dramas is that its queer characters aren’t defined by struggle alone. Policano plays Liz, one of Elle’s earliest friends and one of the series’ openly queer students.

“I don’t think that’s a spoiler,” she laughed. “The minute you see her, you’re like, ‘Yeah, that’s a lesbian.'”

For Policano, authenticity meant showing queer people experiencing everyday teenage life instead of existing only for emotional storylines.

“I made sure to talk with our showrunners and be like, ‘This isn’t going to be a tragic gay story,'” she said. “Those are really important. We also need representation of just gay people being gay, living their lives, who have other stuff going on that’s not just them being gay and sad about it.”

She hopes viewers see themselves in Liz’s journey.

“It’s my dream that people will watch the show and then pause it and be like, ‘I’m going to come out to my parents in the living room right now.'”

Behind the scenes, the message was personal

The show’s inclusive approach starts with the people making it. Kittrell revealed that she grew up as the only openly gay teenager in her small-town high school, making Elle Woods an unexpectedly meaningful source of encouragement.

“When I saw this movie… even if I don’t necessarily present as someone who seems like Elle Woods… the fact that she was so resilient and had so much confidence, and even if people had problems with her, she never doubted herself, was a huge message for me.”

She also explained why she makes a point of including queer characters whenever she tells stories about teenagers.

“Television and movies were hugely important to me, and I think actually the only reason that I was able to come out when I did,” Kittrell said. “Anytime I am ever working on a show about teenagers, there will be a queer character in it. I promise you that.”

Dries shared that one of her favorite moments comes when Elle discovers one of her new friends is gay.

“We knew that would be a pivotal moment in defining who Elle is as a character,” she said. “Her reaction to it is so quintessential Elle, and it really just makes you fall in love with the character.”

She also revealed that Elle’s hilariously unreliable gaydar becomes a running joke throughout the season.

“One of the most fun through-lines of the story is her bad gaydar,” Dries laughed, hinting that viewers will have to keep watching to find out whether Elle eventually gets any better at spotting the obvious.

Elle Woods still makes the same case she always has

While Elle delivers plenty of ’90s nostalgia, colorful fashion, and familiar charm, the cast says the heart of the story hasn’t changed.

“I think this show really, at its core, is showing that it’s actually a really beautiful thing to be so unapologetically and unabashedly yourself,” Kinney said.

Raphael believes that’s one of the reasons the character continues to resonate.

“You could be really hyper-feminine and really obsessed with pink and fashion and makeup and hair and also really smart,” she said. “It’s a basic concept, but unfortunately, it was really important to see when the movie came out and arguably just as important now.”

Maybe that’s why Elle Woods has endured for more than 20 years. She doesn’t win people over by changing who she is. She wins because she refuses to. Whether you first met her in a courtroom, a salon, or now a Seattle high school hallway, that message still lands. And yes, according to the people bringing the prequel to life, the girls and the gays knew what they were talking about all along.

Elle is now streaming on Prime Video.