From Mr. America to Mr. Global: Riley Hedstrom’s Journey to Thailand

Pageant season is here, and it’s bringing a whole lot of sparkle, swagger, and one absolutely stunning competitor — Riley Hedstrom. The 29-year-old model is on a mission to represent the United States at Mister Global 2025 in Thailand, and let’s just say, this handsome athlete isn’t just a pretty face.

RELATED: Gay Hottie Riley Hedstrom Represents Minnesota in the 2024 Mister USA

Advertisement

Having already snagged the title of Mister America Global in 2024, Hedstrom is now ready to take on the world, competing against contestants from across the globe for the ultimate crown. “I like to think about when I’m an old man, how cool it’ll be to say that I did this when I was in my 20s. I represented the United States! That’s something I think about that’ll just be funny when I’m a wrinkly, gray-haired old man,” he shares with a chuckle.

RELATED: Jean Carlo Salazar Is Bringing Brains and Biceps to Mister USA

The journey to Thailand is about more than just the competition; it’s about marking a significant milestone in his life — and the support behind him is as strong as his six-pack abs. Riley’s fiancé, CrossFit powerhouse Alec Smith, has been his rock throughout this journey, and together, they’ve got some big plans. “That’s been on the docket for a long time now,” Hedstrom says of their plans to start a family. “We’re hoping it’ll happen soon! We’re saving up some money right now. We’ve tried in the past unsuccessfully, but we’ll try again in the future. I can’t think of a different person that I’d love to start a family with.”

Advertisement

But before they settle into family life, Riley’s set to take on the international stage, competing against contestants from every corner of the world. The Mister Global competition will kick off on September 25, 2025, with the final showdown taking place on October 5, 2025. Who’s ready to watch this star shine?

It’s not just his looks that are turning heads. Hedstrom’s philosophy on life and love shows he’s more than just a pretty face in front of the camera. “It’ll be funny to look back and say that I represented the United States in my 20s. Younger me would definitely be proud of where I am now,” he reflects.

Advertisement

A few things are clear: Riley is proud of who he is, he’s got the looks, the heart, and the ambition to make this pageant season unforgettable. So, if you’re rooting for a gorgeous, confident, and genuinely kind man to take the crown — Riley Hedstrom is your guy. As for his family plans? Well, we’ll just say the future is looking pretty fabulous.

Source: Pride