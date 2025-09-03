From Ricky to Radiant: Jwan Yosef Masters the Art of Co-Parenting

Breakups are hard. Breakups that involve kids, fame, and one of the most iconic Latin pop stars of the early 2000s? That’s a masterclass in diplomacy, therapy, and probably a lot of chamomile tea.

But somehow, Jwan Yosef—artist, heartthrob, and ex-husband to Ricky “She Bangs” Martin—has managed to turn the whole experience into a glowing example of modern queer co-parenting. And honestly? The gays are living for it.

From Breakup to Breakthrough

It’s been just over a year since the couple announced their split via the digital divorce courtroom of choice: Instagram. In July 2023, they posted a joint statement that read like a velvet-gloved hug: yes, the marriage was over, but no, the family was not.

Fast forward to now, and Yosef is opening up to Attitude about what life looks like after six years of matrimony and two adorable tiny humans: Lucia (6) and Renn (5). Spoiler alert: he’s not bitter, he’s blooming.

“We’ve had the most wonderful relationship,” Yosef shared. “It’s a very solid and calm co-parenting situation. We live 10 minutes away from each other, we speak every other day.”

Let that sink in. Ten. Minutes. Away. These men did not just unfollow each other and disappear into their separate zen gardens. They literally co-exist down the street, like a peaceful, queer Parent Trap, minus the pranks.

Queer, Calm, and Collected

Perhaps what stands out most is not just the civility of the split, but the thoughtful way Yosef frames fatherhood in a queer context.

“It’s been an extremely lovely kind of experience, it’s a way of living,” he said. “It’s a little bit grand to [say] but it’s probably been the most amazing thing to be a queer man in our society today, to raise these kids into a pretty amazing awareness.”

Pause for applause. In a world that still tries to legislate who can love and who can parent, Yosef is busy raising the next generation with intention—and a syllabus, apparently.

“This is a conversation I have with my kids every other day, explaining how different families look, how many parents certain kids have, what kind of parents certain kids have.”

Imagine being five and getting that level of inclusivity and understanding baked into your Cheerios. It’s not just parenting—it’s activism in a bedtime story.

Artful Exes

Let’s be real: celebrity splits don’t usually end with a shared Google Calendar and mutual respect. But Ricky and Jwan? They’re giving us a different narrative—one where the end of a marriage isn’t the end of the love, just a remix.

“It’s educational for them but it also puts things into context for [me] as a parent, as a person and as a queer man, understanding what it is I’m shaping here,” Yosef said.

He’s not just shaping kids; he’s shaping the future. And if that future includes emotionally intelligent dads who use their inside voices and live 10 minutes apart for the kids’ sake, we are absolutely on board.

Final Thoughts

Jwan Yosef may no longer be married to Ricky Martin, but in the gayest possible plot twist, their post-divorce life might just be their most harmonious collaboration yet.

Because in a world that often expects queer people to prove their worth as parents, Yosef isn’t just proving it—he’s redefining it.

And somewhere, quietly, the queer community is nodding with pride, whispering: This is how you do it.

Source: Attitude