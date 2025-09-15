Georgie Farmer’s Abs Are the Real Monster on ‘Wednesday’ 

The second half of Wednesday season two may have already left us breathless, but it’s one of its breakout stars who’s now making us downright thirsty. Enter Georgie Farmer, the shy, hoodie-wearing gorgon with a snake problem (and more abs than we can handle). The actor, who plays Ajax Petropolus on the hit show, just gave fans a peek at what lies beneath the layers. Spoiler alert: it’s abs that are going to leave us breathless in an entirely different way.

The drama all began when Farmer shared a selfie with the now-iconic caption: “AJAX FROM WEDNESDAY?!?? D*MN.” In the photo, he’s casually posing shirtless in a pair of grey sweats, his lean, sculpted frame doing more damage than any gorgon’s deadly stare could ever hope to. And, folks, it wasn’t just the abs. It was the sheer audacity of it all. Ajax had always been the character of awkward crushes and hidden snakes. Now, he’s out here causing heart palpitations.

Not long after, an older, but equally sultry, photo from Farmer’s archives started making its rounds. This one showed him in black shorts, offering a slightly different angle on the same devastatingly fit body. It didn’t take long for X (or, let’s be real, queer X) to lose its collective chill.

While Farmer, 22, has never publicly addressed his sexuality, LGBTQ+ fans have swiftly crowned him the internet’s latest thirst trap. And honestly? It’s hard to blame them. From the moment Ajax graced our screens, we knew he was more than just a shy gorgon with a penchant for hoodie fashion. But these selfies? They prove there’s more to Farmer than a pretty face and a snake-filled hoodie.

Ajax might have been known for his awkward charm, his hidden affections, and his adorable attempts at socializing. But these selfies are a reminder that Farmer’s character isn’t the only thing hiding beneath the surface. Forget CGI gorgon gazes and monstrous magic—this kind of power is all-natural.

It’s clear that Georgie Farmer is a force to be reckoned with, whether he’s turning heads as Ajax or leaving fans on the edge of their seats (and maybe the floor) with just a casual Instagram post. Who knew a selfie could cause so much damage? For now, Farmer’s abs are the only monsters we need to be worried about—and they’re absolutely petrifying.

If you’ve been living under a rock (or perhaps under your blanket, hiding from your screen), now might be the time to join the rest of us and appreciate the transformation Ajax has gone through. Sure, he may be in Wednesday’s world of monsters, misfits, and ghouls, but with that body? Turns out he’s the one making us feel like stone.

Go ahead, stare. You’re not the only one.