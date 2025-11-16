Gio Benitez Gets Baptized at a Catholic Church

Gio Benitez is no stranger to milestones—whether on screen or in his personal life—but this one is particularly meaningful. At 40 years old, the GMA host returned to the Catholicism of his youth, but with a significant shift: he chose to be baptized and confirmed at St. Paul the Apostle Church, a progressive and LGBTQ-inclusive parish in Manhattan. In an emotional video shared on social media, Benitez was seen in tears as he stood at the altar with his husband, Tommy DiDario, at his side. Tommy served as Benitez’s sponsor during the ceremony, underscoring the love and support that has been central to this spiritual journey.

RELATED: Gio Benitez on Coming Out: “It’s All Going to Be OK” – A Bold Step

Advertisement

For Benitez, this wasn’t just a return to religion—it was a reclamation of a faith that had once felt distant and unwelcoming.

Gio Benitez’s Journey Inspired by Pope Francis and Father James Martin

So, what brought Benitez back to the Church after a 25-year absence? According to him, it was the inclusive message of the late Pope Francis and the compassionate outreach of Father James Martin, a Jesuit priest who has made LGBTQ+ advocacy a core part of his ministry. “Six months ago, the death of a humble pope unexpectedly took me on a journey that was a lifetime in the making,” Benitez shared. “Father Martin was on GMA speaking about Pope Francis’ legacy of inclusivity. His words struck me.”

It was the first time Benitez had heard a Catholic priest speak so positively about LGBTQ+ people, a moment that left a deep impression on him. And from there, the seeds of reconnection with his faith began to take root.

The Struggle of Being LGBTQ and Religious: Gio Benitez’s Story

Advertisement

Benitez’s journey back to the Church is particularly poignant because it’s a story that resonates with so many LGBTQ+ people. For many, the Church has historically been a place of exclusion, condemnation, and shame—especially for those whose sexual orientation didn’t align with the traditional teachings of Catholicism.

Benitez described his own experience growing up in the Church: “I was first baptized at the age of 15. But like so many others, I strayed from the faith when I felt rejected by it.” It’s a familiar story. For many LGBTQ+ people raised in religious communities, the question “If God created me, how could He not love me?” becomes a central internal conflict. Yet, for Benitez, Father Martin’s words helped him find the courage to explore whether there was a space for him to belong within his faith.

Finding Acceptance at St. Paul the Apostle Church

Benitez’s journey led him to St. Paul the Apostle Church, an LGBTQ+-inclusive parish located in Manhattan’s progressive Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood. The church, known for its welcoming atmosphere and progressive stance, has long been a sanctuary for LGBTQ+ individuals seeking spiritual solace without the fear of judgment.

Advertisement

It was here that Benitez found what he had been searching for: a place where love isn’t just a concept—it’s a practice. In one of Father Eric Andrews’ sermons, Benitez recalled hearing the priest say, “When we’re able to love and love freely and openly—and love ourselves as well—we are a long way down the road to fulfilling the Kingdom of God.” For Benitez, these words were a revelation: they captured the heart of what he had been longing for—a Church that celebrates love without conditions.

A Moment of Triumph for LGBTQ+ Catholics: Gio Benitez Leads the Way

For many, Benitez’s baptism is not just a personal triumph; it’s a symbol of progress. In a world where many LGBTQ+ individuals are still being told by religious leaders that their love is invalid, Benitez’s choice to return to the Church and to do so as a proudly out gay man is nothing short of revolutionary.

@giobenitez Six months ago, the death of a humble pope unexpectedly took me on a journey that was a lifetime in the making. @JamesMartinSJ was on GMA speaking about Pope Francis’ legacy of inclusivity. His words struck me. It was the first time I had seen a Catholic priest speaking in such a beautiful way about LGBTQ people. I had received my Christian baptism with my mom 25 years ago when I was 15. In secret, that nagging question persisted: if God created me, how could he not love me? I went on to study religion in college, searching for proof of God. But maybe I was just searching for proof of God’s love. In May, I walked through the doors of St. Paul the Apostle in NYC for the first time as Fr. Eric Andrews preached on three simple words spoken by Christ: Love. One. Another. “When we’re able to love and love freely and openly — and love ourselves as well — we are a long ways down the road to fulfilling the Kingdom of God.” It turns out proof of God’s love wasn’t in the books or lecture halls, or even the amount of years I spent studying. That divine love was in me all along, always whispering guidance, gently reaching out with arms wide open, and like Michelangelo’s Creation of Adam, patiently waiting for me to reach back out and embrace the greatest mystery. My Confirmation Mass was a very small gathering of family and friends who have quietly been with me on this journey. But in my mind, those empty pews were filled with a cloud of witnesses: my grandparents who taught me how to pray, my aunts and uncles who helped raise me, and the friends we lost far too soon — praying for me behind an invisible veil. My deepest gratitude to Fr. Eric Andrews, Fr. James Martin, Fr. Paul Rospond, and Fr. Chris Lawton for showing me that God’s loving mercy is unconditional, @joeychancey for pouring his heart out into the piano keys and into our friendship, Alison McCartan for allowing us to hear what an angel sounds like, @Don Saladino for his prayers, my mom and sister for being examples of grace in action, and to my incredible husband and sponsor @TommyDiDario for supporting me through it all. I found the Ark of the Covenant in my heart, stored there by the one who created me… exactly as I am. #catholic #christian ♬ original sound – Gio Benitez

Advertisement

As the National Catholic Reporter pointed out, support for same-sex marriage and LGBTQ+ rights within the Church has evolved significantly. In 1992, just 31% of Americans supported same-sex marriage. By 2023, that number had more than doubled to 65%. The landscape of religious acceptance for LGBTQ+ people is slowly but surely shifting—and Benitez is a part of that change.

Love is Love—And Gay Love is Worthy of God’s House

When Benitez stood at the altar with his husband, Tommy, by his side, it was a moment of powerful imagery. It was a declaration that LGBTQ+ love is valid, worthy, and deserving of a place in God’s house. Yes, love is love, but gay love? It deserves to be celebrated too.

This wasn’t just a religious ceremony; it was a message to the world—and especially to those who continue to deny LGBTQ+ people a space in the Church—that God’s love is big enough to include everyone. So, here’s to Gio Benitez, reclaiming his faith, his identity, and showing us all that love is a journey that transcends both time and judgment. Amen to that.